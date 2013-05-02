(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a sector-specific special
report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the European non-life insurance
sector.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement the global master criteria
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com,
which details key elements of criteria that influence Fitch's core fundamental
credit analysis of insurance companies and groups.
Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria, Fitch evaluates
companies in the European non-life insurance sector considering various
qualitative and quantitative credit factors, including but not limited to:
industry profile and operating environment, market position and size/scale,
corporate governance, capitalisation and financial leverage, financial
performance and earnings, and liquidity.
In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can
affect a typical rating range.
Ratings in European non-life insurance typically fall in the 'AA' or 'A'
category for insurer financial strength (IFS) ratings and 'A' or 'BBB' category
for holding company unsecured senior debt ratings. Key non-life industry risk
factors include cyclical pricing, intense market competition, pricing and
reserving uncertainty, the low interest-rate environment, investment risk tied
to fixed-income and equity holdings, catastrophe loss exposures, and regulatory
issues.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Non-Life Insurance (Europe) Sector Credit Factors
