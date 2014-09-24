(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
September 2014
PARIS, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that European
equity sector rotation resulting from sentiment-driven flows has
been a
challenge for historically outperforming growth fund managers.
Sustained inflows into European equity funds between mid-2013
and June 2014 had
benefitted value and high dividend funds at the expense of funds
with a growth
or quality bias. These flows then reversed in summer 2014 as
investor appetite
for the European recovery play abated, putting an end to the
rally in low
quality stocks but providing relief to growth fund managers.
Sector and style rotation has strongly challenged historically
outperforming
quality / growth funds. More than 50% of the top performers (1st
quartile,
typically growth funds) between June 2009 and June 2013 dropped
to the 3rd or
4th quartile during June 2013 to September 2014. European equity
funds also
exhibited greater performance disparity during this period,
revealing new
winners and losers. Performance disparity within growth/quality
funds group
reflects how actively portfolio managers PMs rotated their
sectors.
Growth/quality managers have resisted sector rotation by adding
cyclicality to
portfolios or playing the M&A theme. Small- and mid-caps
stock-picking was
favoured by some managers but that category also suffers from
style rotation.
European equity managers expect a weaker euro and re-leveraging
to support
inflows and returns in European equity funds, despite weak
earnings and economic
growth.
The report, "European Equities Funds Dashboard September 2014",
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
