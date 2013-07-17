(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Heightened Interest Rate Risk for
U.S. Life
Insurers
here
CHICAGO, July 17 (Fitch) In recent years, the challenging
interest rate
environment has pressured U.S. life insurance industry operating
fundamentals,
weakened industry balance sheets, and has led a number of
insurers to
rationalize their participation in interest-sensitive insurance
product lines,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Today Fitch released a special report that examines the
challenging interest
rate environment for U.S. life insurers. While the recent uptick
in interest
rates has provided some relief to the industry, Fitch believes
that the industry
remains exposed to heightened interest rate risk.
Fitch performed sensitivity analysis to look at the industry's
exposure to
various interest rates scenarios. The scenarios, deemed The
Good, The Bad and
The Ugly, show that industry earnings are sensitive to future
rate movements
over a three-year projection period.
The Good scenario is a steady rate increase of 100 basis points
per annum. This
scenario is favorable across all major product lines and
particularly
interest-sensitive products such as fixed annuities, universal
life and
long-term care. Rising interest rates would have a positive
impact on net
investment income and interest margins and mitigate potential
statutory reserve
strengthening associated with asset adequacy testing. The
interest rate
environment thus far in 2013 is consistent with this scenario as
the 10-year
Treasury rate increased 74 basis points during the first six
months of the year.
Under this scenario, rating implications would be neutral to
somewhat positive.
The Bad scenario is level interest rates (from year-end 2012
levels) for three
years. This scenario is unfavorable across all major product
lines. Over the
next two years, the impact of sustained low interest rates would
limit earnings
growth, but not have a meaningful impact on statutory capital.
The impact on net
investment income and interest margins will become more
pronounced as the
industry moves into the back half of the three-year projection
period and
beyond. Under this scenario, rating implications would be
neutral over the near
term but would turn negative if interest rates remain low much
beyond 2014.
The Ugly Scenario is an interest rate spike of over 500 basis
points, similar to
that experienced in the late 1970s and early 1980s. This would
have a more
immediate negative earnings and capital impact due to heightened
investment
losses tied to asset sales needed to fund policyholder
disintermediation
associated with fixed annuities and other surrenderable
liabilities. Under this
scenario, rating implications would be negative.
The report 'Heightened Interest Rate Risk for U.S. Life
Insurers' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special
Reports'.
