(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect
Public Storage's
(PSA) issuance of a $700 million, one-year unsecured term loan
to impact its
credit ratings. The financing is more a consequence of the
dislocation in the
preferred equity market, rather than indicative of a change in
the company's
long-term financial policy.
Fitch bases its one-notch differential (rather than the
two-notch standard)
between PSA's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'A'
preferred stock
rating on the company's maintenance of low levels of long-term
unsecured debt in
its capital stack. The company has used its unsecured revolving
credit facility
sparingly and has only utilized long-term unsecured debt via
bonds assumed
through the Shurgard acquisition. Preferred stock and
internally-generated
retained cash flow remain the company's primary funding sources.
Since the
unsecured term loan is not a long-term obligation, the one-notch
differential
between PSA's IDR and preferred stock rating remains
appropriate.
PSA management has previously stated it was reviewing a variety
of capital
sources to fund planned acquisitions, including common equity
and debt. The
short tenor suggests that PSA is viewing the term loan as low
cost de-facto
bridge financing for its recent and planned acquisitions. It
allows the company
time to see whether the dislocation in the preferred equity
market post Fed
tapering comments resolves itself. The issuance of longer term
unsecured debt
to refinance the term loan, should issuing preferred equity
remain cost
prohibitive, could result in Fitch re-examining the notching of
PSA's preferred
stock.
Fitch views the marked increase in acquisition opportunities as
a credit
positive that should accelerate the growth in PSA's operating
cash flow. The
company spent $716 million on acquisitions YTD through October
2013 and had a
backlog of $430 million of purchases it expected to close in
December. This
compares with $226 million and $80 million of acquisitions from
third parties
during 2012 and 2011, respectively.
Fitch currently rates PSA as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--$300 million unsecured revolving line of credit 'A+';
--$3.4 billion preferred stock 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
James Rizzo
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
