July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the provisions in the Belgian Mobilisation Law provide mitigants against
set-off losses in relation to uninsured depositors in Belgian securitisations and Pandbrieven.
In addition, the law further mitigates the risk of set-off and defence of
non-performance (ENAC), in the case of structured finance (SF) and Pandbrieven
transactions backed by residential or commercial mortgage and SME pool of loans.
In the first instance Fitch considers that political support as evidenced by
deposit guarantee schemes and bank resolution frameworks mitigate set-off risk
for insured domestic EU deposits (see 'Fitch: Deposit Set-Off Risk Remote for SF
& CVB in EU Countries', dated 13 June 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com).
Insured deposits are generally defined as those held by individuals and small
and medium companies up to EUR100,000.
Accordingly, the ratings assigned to transactions backed by bank claims falling
under the Mobilisation Law will reflect that potential set-off exposure is fully
mitigated, both for insured depositors for deposits in excess of EUR100,000 and
for other uninsured depositors, such as large corporates, whatever the amount of
their deposit.
Consumer assets or bank claims falling under the scope of the Consumer Credit
Law are specifically excluded from the new set-off provisions of the
Mobilisation Law, however set-off losses are not expected in relation to the
first EUR100,000 of deposits (see 'Fitch: Belgium Covered Bond Law Looks
Positive on First View', dated 6 August 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com).
The Mobilisation Law is applicable to both new and existing transactions. As
with new transactions, Fitch believes that the ratings assigned to existing
transactions will not be affected.