(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Vivendi's plan to split itself in two exposes bondholders to the risk that they will end up invested in SFR, the group's French telecom operations, rather than its better-performing media assets and Brazil's GVT, Fitch Ratings says. The credit impact on Vivendi's 'BBB' rating would depend mainly on how debt was allocated to the two separate companies in any proposed transaction. Vivendi could end 2013 with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 1.3x, assuming it successfully completes its planned disposals of Maroc Telecom and Activision Blizzard, and does not return any cash to shareholders. We believe Vivendi should be able to allocate debt between the two new companies in a way that enables both to achieve 'BBB' ratings, excluding further acquisition-related risks. However, this is likely to mean that more debt will be allocated to SFR as telecoms companies are better suited to sustaining higher leverage than a media company at the same rating level. This assumes that SFR is able to stabilise its financial performance in 2014 and that the price war in the French mobile telecoms market abates. In H113 SFR accounted for 42% of Vivendi's EBITDA from continuing operations. Vivendi has not announced any details of how it would implement a possible demerger of SFR. We believe that the media assets and GVT could be spun off into a new entity, leaving existing Vivendi bondholders invested in the company owning SFR. Change-of-control clauses may not be triggered, meaning Vivendi bondholders are exposed to event risk related to the transaction structure. Vivendi yesterday announced that it is looking at a possible demerger of SFR in 2014. The company also proposed the appointment of Vincent Bollore as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Fitch views Mr Bollore's appointment as a signal that the Vivendi board is united behind the plan to demerge SFR.