(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe
Generale's (SG;
A/Negative/a-) 2Q14 results were solid, as performance improved
in most of its
businesses. The results also underline that SG remains exposed
to litigation and
regulatory risk, as the bank continued to build reserves for
litigation matters
in 2Q14. The results have no immediate effect on SG's ratings.
SG reported a EUR1.3bn pre-tax profit in 2Q14, adjusted for fair
value of own
debt losses (EUR21m loss), debit and credit valuation
adjustments (DVA/CVA;
EUR42m gain) and the full acquisition of Newedge (EUR210m gain).
This was down
1% yoy and 2% qoq. When further adjusting for provisions for
litigation matters
(EUR0.2bn in 2Q14, EUR0.1bn in 2Q13), the 2Q14 adjusted pre-tax
profit would
have been flat yoy and up 14% qoq. 2Q14 results particularly
benefited from a
decline in loan impairment charges (LICs) in all divisions. SG
generated an 8.8%
return on equity in 2Q14.
We expect SG's French retail banking business to continue to
generate
satisfactory pre-tax return on allocated equity (20% in 2Q14 on
an annualised
basis, stable qoq), although performance is likely to remain
constrained by low
client demand and persistently low interest rates. Loan exposure
continued to
decline in 2Q14 (-2.9% yoy), mainly in the corporate segment
(-4.2% yoy). SG is
working on cost reduction due to weak revenue generation
prospects, and the bank
maintained a satisfactory 62% cost to income ratio in 2Q14. LICs
dropped 4bp yoy
to 57bp of customer loans in 2Q14 on an annualised basis,
although the bank
could not repeat the lower levels achieved in 1Q14 (51bp),
particularly in the
corporate segment.
SG's global banking and investor solutions (GBIS) business
includes its global
markets, financing and advisory activities, securities services
and asset and
wealth management businesses. It generated a solid EUR0.8bn
operating profit in
2Q14, up 43% yoy at constant exchange rates mainly due to
strongly improving
revenue in the financing and advisory business as well as lower
LICs.
In global markets, the fixed income business performed well as
revenue was up 1%
yoy and 27% qoq (excluding CVA/DVA impact), better than at its
US peers, which
have generally seen yoy declines in fixed income trading.
Revenue in the
equities business was down 13% from a strong 2Q13 (excluding
some non-recurring
recoveries in 2Q13), as SG's leading franchise in equity
derivatives helped the
bank maintain a satisfactory performance despite low volatility
and cash equity
volumes in 2Q14. The global market business also benefited from
provision
write-backs in its legacy asset portfolio in 2Q14 (EUR6m against
EUR133m
impairment charges in 2Q13). We expect SG's legacy portfolio to
be more or less
at break-even in the coming quarters.
Operating profit in SG's financing and advisory business rose by
EUR171m yoy to
EUR249m in 2Q14. SG's solid European franchise benefited from
sustained debt and
equity underwriting volumes, particularly in euro corporate
bonds and financial
institutions' equity-related issuance. In addition, SG booked
write-backs in
2Q14 (EUR24m against a EUR47m charge in 2Q13); LICs can be
volatile in this
business and depend on a small number of transactions.
We expect the asset and wealth management and securities
services businesses to
remain smaller contributors to GBIS's operating profit (7% for
asset and wealth
management, EUR25m operating loss for securities services in
2Q14).
Operating profit in the international retail banking and
financial services to
corporates (IRBFS) businesses increased 28% yoy at constant
exchange rates. Both
the financial services and insurance parts of IRBFS saw an
increase in revenue
in 2Q14 (+13% yoy and +6% yoy respectively), with particularly
good momentum in
fleet financing and non-life premiums. We consider both
businesses continue to
provide good earnings diversification, as they together
generated around 15% of
the bank's operating profit in 2Q14, and their earnings
volatility remains
moderate through the cycle.
IRBFS benefited from a decline in LICs, which came in further,
largely in
international banking, after an improvement in 1Q14. LICs
represented 106bp of
customer loans in 2Q14 on an annualised basis, against 138bp in
1Q14 (133bp in
2Q13). The yoy drop in LICs mainly came from Romania, other
Europe and Africa
and the Mediterranean basin. SG's international retail banking
business has the
largest presence in the Czech Republic, which continues to drive
the division's
operating profit (42% in 2Q14). SG's other two largest
subsidiaries are in
Russia and Romania, where LICs consumed almost all of their
pre-impairment
operating profit in 2Q14, although LICs declined 20% yoy in
Romania.
In Russia, we believe the global economic and political
uncertainty in the
region will likely continue to weigh on LICs. Earnings
generation might also
become more constrained given political sanctions on certain
Russian
counterparties and consequent more caution extension of new
business. SG's
customer loan book in Russia was EUR13bn at end-2Q14.
We believe that SG is exposed to litigation and regulatory risk,
as is the case
for its peers. Its Viability Rating remains sensitive to further
large
litigation or regulatory expenses that would significantly alter
its capital
ratios or severely tarnish its franchise. Reserves for
litigation matters were
EUR0.9bn at end-2Q14.
Fitch views SG's capital ratios as sound. The bank's fully
applied Basel III
common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.2% is within the peer group
average and
improved by 10bp in 2Q14 as the contribution from retained
earnings (15bp after
dividend provision) and other small adjustments (4bp) was partly
offset by the
acquisition of remaining shares of two subsidiaries (Newedge and
Boursorama;
-10bp). The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio (based on total CRD IV
Tier 1 capital,
but including additional Tier 1 instruments subject to
phase-out) reached 3.6%
on a fully applied basis at end-2Q14, which compares adequately
with European
peers.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
