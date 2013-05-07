(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that Societe Generale's (SG, 'A+'/Negative/'a-') Q113 operating profit as adjusted by Fitch, excluding certain items such as revaluation of own debt (EUR1bn loss in Q113) and credit/debit valuation adjustments (EUR0.1bn loss), dropped by a modest 5% yoy to EUR1.2bn in Q113, but increased by 77% quarter-on-quarter. A yoy increase in operating profit from specialised financial services and insurance and international retail banking (IRB) partly compensated the declining operating performance in corporate and investment banking (CIB) and in French retail banking. Operating profit has started to benefit from previously announced cost-cutting measures. Fitch understands that the bank will continue to make efforts to further reduce operating expenses over the next three years, which will be important to underpin its performance. As expected, Q113 results showed continued progress on SG's capital ratios and liquidity, as the bank announced it was compliant with the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) under current definitions at end-Q113. CIB, the largest contributor to the bank's operating profit in Q113 (EUR0.7bn excluding contribution from legacy assets, asset disposal and CVA/DVA), generated a good return on allocated equity of 20% (assuming a Basel III ratio of 10%). Because of seasonal effects, Fitch does not expect the division's profit to remain as high in subsequent quarters. Operating profit from CIB dropped 5% yoy, broadly in line with peers. Revenue from market activities, which typically represent two-thirds of SG's CIB revenue, declined 7% to EUR1.4bn compared to a particularly profitable Q112 for the bank and its peers. The equities business, where SG benefits from a strong franchise in derivatives, saw revenue increase by 12%, while the fixed income business saw a 20% contraction in revenue. Revenue from the advisory and financing activities declined by 10% yoy, in line with lower lending and issuance volumes in the quarter. CIB's costs were under control and SG reported a satisfactory 61% cost/income ratio in the division, which compares well with peers. French retail banking, the second-largest contributor to the group, reported EUR0.4bn operating profit in Q113, a 19% yoy decline. Performance suffered from higher loan impairment charges, which increased by 48% yoy to EUR0.3bn, reflecting the weakened domestic economy, particularly for SMEs. Fitch believes that the rise in the division's loan impairment charges should remain manageable, and loan impairment charges at 65bp of French retail customer loans in Q113 have remained stable compared with Q412. Outstanding average customer loans slightly dropped in Q113 qoq, signalling low domestic demand, and Fitch does not expect this trend to significantly improve in the coming quarters. SG has been able to offset the 1.5% decline in the division's revenue by cutting costs by 2.7%. Performance of the IRB business improved in Q113, although returns from this business remain low. Operating profit rose by 36% yoy to EUR0.2bn due to good cost control and lower loan impairment charges, which have represented a long-standing drag on the division's profitability. The bank has a large presence in the Czech Republic (which generated more than half of IRB's operating profit in Q113), Russia (which has generated an operating profit compared to a loss in the previous year) and Romania (which was only slightly loss making, as loan impairment charges dropped significantly qoq, and Fitch does not expect them to rise to previous levels). The specialised financial services and insurance business continued to perform well. The division generated EUR0.2bn of operating profit, or around 17% of the bank's (excluding the contribution from corporate centre). SG's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio rose to 8.7% at end-Q113 (8.3% at end-2012), partly due to the closing of the sales of two subsidiaries. SG's Viability Rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will reach its 9.5% target by end-2013 largely through internal capital generation and close the gap compared with its strongest peers. 