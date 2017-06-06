(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Working remotely from suburban shared
workspace allows
savings to be unlocked for service sector employers and their
employees but
could see the value of central London's office market fall by as
much as 25%
over 10 years, Fitch Ratings says in its latest report on
disruptive
technologies.
In London, remote work is enjoying strengthening tailwinds from
wider cultural,
political and technological forces. Firms that adopt this are
able to downsize
expensive office space, the effect of which on central London
office markets
could see as much as 25% eventually being shaved off aggregate
value. Fitch does
not expect major credit implications, however, as most lenders
will have lead
time to adjust underwriting before the full effects would be
expected to feed
through.
In our 10-year "disruptive case" analysis we assess the impact
of 332,500
central London employees moving into shared workspaces on a
routine basis. Such
a transition, we believe, would be staggered by the rate of
lease roll-offs
among employers amenable to changing work patterns. Without a
sudden reduction
in occupancy, central London office markets are likely to remain
under-supplied,
underpinning very high rents - and therefore the basic push
factor out of the
centre. This also suggests London's central business district
(CBD) could become
gradually more available for uses besides offices.
Many service sector firms are already adopting flexible office
arrangements to
reduce fixed costs, facilitate expansion or consolidation and
cater for growth
in project-based contingent work. Economic uncertainty and
changing accounting
standards both favour lease flexibility associated with
third-party flexible
workspace. As firms in central London downsize requirements,
headquarters are
being designed on smart, flexible formats. So-called "agile"
formats catering to
hot-desking, bookable rooms and shared facilities are being
incorporated into
some of the new grade A office developments.
The main barriers to remote working are cultural, not
technological. Cloud-based
solutions, IP-based business phones and an array of mobile
devices supporting
secure network access technology all cater to remote work. Yet
few large firms
have promoted remote work at scale, with the UK lagging its
European peers in
rates of routine homeworking. Shared workspace can overcome some
concerns with
homeworking, among both employers and employees. And as
millennials rise up the
ranks we predict business culture will evolve, lowering cultural
barriers.
The range of potential benefits from working nearer home is
wide. Commuting
places a great strain on London's transport, air quality and
housing, which a
suburban model of shared workspaces can ease. Moreover, local
economies would be
further boosted by greater disposable income and leisure time
being spent in the
suburbs. The extra 20 million-25 million square feet of offices
needed in our
projections or 1.5x-2x London's Victoria office market,
reversing decades of
suburban attrition, would act as a direct economic stimulus
besides "crowding
in" local retail and leisure investment. We believe local
authorities will play
a broadly supportive role in this roll-out.
For employees, routine work from shared workspaces near home
offers the prospect
of far lower commuting times and costs. While housing in more
remote locations
should also become more attractive, it should leave the number
of residents in
inner London broadly unchanged. The market rental premium inner
London commands
over outlying suburbs would be trimmed, but without a surge in
suburban
development we do not expect any negative effect on house prices
to exceed 10%.
Demand for flexible workspace stock is rising, not just in the
centre but now
also in London's suburban orbital areas. This is driving
double-digit yoy growth
in supply, and we estimate market share will grow sharply from
its current 5%. A
scaled-up and distributed workspace model ought to appeal beyond
homeworking by
providing professional technology and improved facilities while
also fulfilling
the basic human need for stimulation from face to face
interaction.
Workspace that offers a range of formats - including traditional
B2B serviced
offices and cubicles through to B2C membership-based open-plan
hot-desking
(co-working) - should address most businesses' concerns around
data
confidentiality. Such hybrid workspace is now seeing an uptick
in supply, and as
it disperses across London we believe it can attract users
outside central
London's ranks of freelancers and SMEs.
For more information on the implications of remote workspaces,
see "Shared
Workspaces Can Boost London Suburbs" published today and
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Fitch's
disruptive
technology series also includes reports on Batteries and Big
Data.
