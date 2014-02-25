(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 25 (Fitch) Shareholder-friendly actions such
a stock buybacks
or special dividends are an ongoing risk to corporate
bondholders as borrowing
costs remain historically low, Fitch Ratings says. While most
stock buybacks and
dividends are done in a credit-neutral manner,
shareholder-friendly actions
continue to drive a steady flow of downgrades and negative
outlook changes.
Fitch took six negative rating actions on U.S. corporates during
2013 due at
least in part to share repurchases, similar to the number of
such actions in
2012 and down from the 13 actions of 2011. Most of these actions
in 2013
involved 'BBB' rated issuers, while the majority of actions in
2011-2012
involved issuers in the 'A' and 'AA' categories. This highlights
the fact that
even 'BBB' rated issuers currently face little cost in terms of
market access or
borrowing rates from moving one or two notches down the rating
scale.
Special dividends by non-investment grade companies that were
LBO'd in the mid
to late-2000's but have yet to be sold or taken public are also
an ongoing risk.
Examples include retailers Michael's Stores and NBTY, Inc., each
of which paid
sizable dividends during 2013 financed with PIK toggle notes
issued at the
holding company level. Aerospace/defense company TransDigm
Group, Inc. paid a
special dividend financed with a term loan and notes.
Fitch downgraded one company in 2013 due to a special dividend,
compared with
two dividend-related actions in 2012 when companies were
anticipating higher tax
rates that took effect on Jan. 1, 2013. In total, non-investment
grade companies
obtained $50 billion in loans and $16 billion in new bonds
during 2013 at least
in part to pay sponsor dividends, in line with 2012 when a
sizable portion of
the dividends were paid in anticipation of higher tax rates.
Negative rating actions in 2013 due at least in part to a more
shareholder-friendly posture were spread across sectors. Two
actions involved
aerospace/defense companies (Northrop Grumman and TransDigm
Group), and one
action occurred in each of the telecom (CenturyLink),
pharmaceutical (Merck),
energy (Occidental Petroleum), chemical (CF Industries) and home
services (ADT
Corp.) sectors. Over the past three years, negative rating
actions have been
concentrated in the pharmaceutical/health care, media/telecom
and retail
sectors, which are relatively stable and cash generative in
nature and therefore
conducive to higher shareholder distributions
Contact:
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
Corporates
+1 312 606-2336
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
