(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Losses from shipping portfolios are
likely to remain
high in 2014, particularly for German banks with large exposures
to the sector
and higher-risk financing structures, Fitch Ratings says. Nordic
banks' smaller
and more diversified shipping portfolios are likely to stabilise
first, although
they will stay under pressure until a sustainable recovery for
the sector
emerges.
German banks active in ship lending, such as HSH Nordbank,
NordLB and
Commerzbank, may be more affected in the ECB's asset quality
review and stress
tests in 2014. While we do not consider there to be any material
underestimation
of shipping risks at German banks, the assessments are likely to
include a focus
on shipping. In addition, the riskier Kommanditgesellschaft or
limited
partnership structures commonly used for ship financing in
Germany before the
start of the shipping crisis remain a particular burden on
German ship
portfolios.
In contrast, the downside risk on shipping exposures is limited
for Nordic banks
because they were typically more conservative in financing
structures, have more
diversified portfolios and focus on larger ship companies with
multiple cash
flows and fleets for collateral. The Nordic banks are also more
focused on
offshore and logistics. The shipping sector does not represent a
material
proportion of loans. This approach means that loan impairment
charges for
shipping portfolios are likely to stabilise earlier for Nordic
banks, although
given the individually large exposures, they are likely to
remain volatile
quarter by quarter. Nordea has reported a third consecutive
quarter of declining
loan provisions for its shipping, offshore and oil services unit
at 68bp of
loans in 3Q13, down from 185bp in 4Q12.
Many banks are trying to sell shipping portfolios or wind down
exposures. For
example, last week Norway-based DNB Bank sold its debt position
against a
distressed shipping firm. The UK's Lloyds Banking Group was
reported to have
sold a USD500m-plus portfolio of shipping loans this month. HSH
Nordbank
announced the sale of 10 vessels in April. We believe more asset
sales are
likely in 2014 and 2015. Commerzbank reduced its exposure to
shipping loans by
around 10% in the first nine months of 2013. There may be a
benefit from exiting
these exposures ahead of the asset-quality review.
Our ratings already factor in the shipping crisis lasting until
at least
end-2014. There were some signs of improvement in 3Q13, for
example in freight
rates for large dry bulk vessels. But the oversupply of vessels
in dry cargo,
container and crude tanker markets means that market imbalances
persist, so a
full recovery is some time away. Nevertheless, the order book of
new vessels has
fallen significantly since 2008 and should eventually lead to a
more stable
equilibrium.
Contact:
Christian van Beek
Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 768076 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
Frankfurt am Main D-60325
Jens Hallen
Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1326
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.