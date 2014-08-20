(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 20 (Fitch) The low interest environment has the
U.S. trust and
processing at a trough but longer-term upsides remain, according
to a new Fitch
Ratings report.
The trust banks' revenues are very sensitive to higher
short-term rates given
their large and relatively short-duration securities portfolios.
These
portfolios could quickly be reinvested at higher rates, as well
as from the
potential alleviation of money market waivers for some
institutions.
Although low interest rates have prevented stronger revenue
growth at these
banks over the last several years, Fitch believes that overall
returns on equity
have remained satisfactory from a credit perspective.
The trust and processing banks have invested significantly in
technology to
upgrade systems and better manage operational risks. Fitch
believes this risk is
now better managed than in the pre-financial crisis years. Fitch
notes that the
most significant risk to the trust banks is a large operational
loss that would
cause a wave of client departures.
On Aug. 14, 2014, in conjunction with its U.S. trust and
processing bank peer
review, Fitch affirmed the ratings for Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation,
Northern Trust Corporation and Brown Brothers Harriman. Fitch
also upgraded the
ratings for State Street Corporation. The Rating Outlook on all
four banks is
Stable.
The trust banks have some of the highest ratings in Fitch's
global financial
institutions portfolio. The trust banks' business model creates
large barriers
to entry due to their size and scale, and a combination of
market and operating
factors have driven consolidation so that the segment is
dominated by a few
large players.
The full report 'U.S. Trust and Processing Banks' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Trust and
Processing Banks
(Earnings Sensitive to Higher Short-Term Rates)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.