Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Irish Banks
here
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published
special report
that the Irish banks' Viability Ratings are constrained by the
significant risks
that remain in the Irish banking system. However, support
remains an important
rating driver and Fitch considers that the Irish authorities'
propensity to
support the 'pillar' banks, Bank of Ireland (BOI) and Allied
Irish Banks, p.l.c.
(AIB) remains undiminished, despite the withdrawal of the Irish
Bank Eligible
Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) in March 2013.
Fitch believes that the pillar banks' performance will continue
to track within
the stress case scenario of the 2011 Prudential Capital
Assessment Reviews
(PCAR), however these tests were framed on a Basel II basis.
Since then capital
expectations of market participants have increased. The 2014
PCAR may revise the
stress assumptions and requirements to align more closely with
Basel III.
"As Irish banks' capital ratios continue to be eroded and a
return to
profitability only appears feasible in the longer term, the
banks may need to
raise additional capital before they can contemplate a future
independent of
state support", says Denzil De Bie, a Director in Fitch's
Financial Institutions
Group.
Irish banks' asset quality remains weak, with high NPLs and
impairment charges,
especially against commercial real estate and residential
mortgage loans.
Although the rate of deterioration slowed at BOI and AIB in
2012, Fitch believes
impairment charges could increase during 2013 and 2014, with
arrears reaching a
peak in 2014, as the banks accelerate the resolution of mortgage
arrears in line
with new targets set by the Central Bank of Ireland in March
2013.
Underlying pre-provision operating profitability is structurally
very weak
because of the long-term, very low-yielding mortgage loans in
their books. Until
rates rise, Fitch considers that a return to sustainability will
only be
possible as the various restructuring and cost control plans of
the banks begin
to yield results. Fitch expects a return to operating
profitability to be
delayed until at least 2015 because of the continued erosion of
earnings from
high but reducing impairment charges.
The report, entitled "Peer Review: Irish Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
