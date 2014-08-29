(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Banking System and
Prudential
Regulations
here
SINGAPORE, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
prudential and
regulatory framework for banks in Singapore remains strong. The
country's
central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, continues to
be proactive in
its oversight of the banking sector, and local regulatory
standards are
progressing apace with global best practices, Fitch says in a
new report on the
Singapore banking system and prudential regulations.
Singapore banks have maintained high capitalisation under the
MAS's Basel III
capital rules, and this is likely to remain one of their rating
strengths.
Minimum capital ratios required by the MAS under Basel III - at
2pp above those
prescribed by the Basel Committee - are higher than those in
many other
jurisdictions.
By 1 January 2019, the three local banks - DBS Bank Ltd.,
Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Limited - will need to
meet a minimum core
Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 9.0%, Tier 1 CAR of 10.5%
and total CAR
of 12.5%. Fitch estimates that they already meet these
requirements on a fully
implemented basis as of end-June 2014. The three banks' funding
positions are
also sound, underpinned by their stable local deposit
franchises. This places
them in good stead to meet the MAS's new liquidity coverage
rules which will
apply from 1 January 2015.
Singapore's competitive and mature domestic market continues to
motivate the
local banks to diversify and expand overseas. Loan growth has
been high in
recent years and Fitch expects regional growth to gradually
increase the banks'
risk profiles, as operating and regulatory environments in many
emerging markets
are still developing and the Singapore banks have modest
capacities to compete
with more entrenched domestic banks in these countries. However,
the banks have
generally been disciplined in their offshore expansion thus far.
Due to the high property lending exposure of the local banks,
Fitch expects the
MAS to maintain a close watch over this segment. A series of
macro-prudential
cooling measures have been introduced since 2009 to curb rising
housing loans
and property exposure, which were driven by low interest rates
and rising
household wealth. These measures, together with the banks'
satisfactory
underwriting standards, should serve to mitigate the buildup of
systemic risk
due to property exposure in the banking sector.
The special report titled "Singapore Banking System and
Prudential Regulations"
is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
