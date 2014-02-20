(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 19 (Fitch) Singaporean banks should remain
resilient in the
face of a more challenging operating environment this year,
following solid
results in 2013, says Fitch Ratings. A moderation in performance
is likely to be
induced by recent property-cooling measures and greater
volatility in regional
emerging markets, resulting in slower loan growth and rising
credit costs.
The three main banks should be able to maintain their intrinsic
financial
strength and sustain their solid loss-absorption capability.
Core capital is
around 11% of risk-weighted assets - among the highest of highly
rated banks,
globally - and capital buffers should remain sufficient.
The authorities' macro-prudential measures to cool the housing
market have been
effective in slowing mortgage lending, which has been a key
driver of domestic
credit activity alongside loans to SMEs and corporates.
Moreover, the continuing
economic slowdown and financial volatility in several
significant emerging
markets - such as China, Indonesia and India - could also weigh
on loan growth
and asset quality. In light of these conditions, ongoing rapid
loan growth would
be viewed as a negative trend.
We expect the NPL ratio to rise from its low of around 1.0% at
end-2013, as we
view the current levels as a cyclical low. Slower economic
growth and a
seasoning of the rapid loan portfolio expansion of the last two
to three years
should also place greater pressure on retail and SME loans.
However, any
deterioration is likely to be manageable, as our stress tests
indicate that the
banking sector has the capacity to withstand a significant
increase in credit
costs.
Regional expansion strategies are set to continue. This was
exemplified as
recently as last month, by OCBC's potential takeover bid for
Hong-Kong based
Wing Hang Bank. But Singaporean banks have also been disciplined
in their
diversification strategies, and have walked away from
transactions when there
have been constraints to gaining control - as evident from the
failed
DBS/Danamon deal earlier in 2013.
We maintain stable outlooks on the three main banks - and across
the sector -
despite the greater challenges that we see in the operating
environment. There
is limited upside to Singapore bank ratings as they are already
very highly
rated, but we also do not see significant downside risk in the
near term. The
credit profiles should be able to withstand near-term pressures
barring any
specific, event-driven risks such as overly-aggressive
acquisition activity or a
sharp deterioration in the macroeconomic environment.
Contact:
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Elaine Koh
Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +65 6796 7239
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.