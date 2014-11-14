(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the credit profiles of the casinos in Singapore are likely to remain resilient, even though a decline in international visitor arrivals to the country will see a weakening of gaming growth in Singapore. Both Genting Singapore Plc (GENS; A-/Stable) and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) are mature gaming properties that will be able to withstand narrower EBITDA margins for the next 12 to 18 months without impairing their underlying credit profiles. Longer term however, the Singapore casinos will face increasing regional competition from new casinos in the Philippines, Macau and, potentially, Japan. The 6% decline in international visitor arrivals to Singapore in 2Q14 from a year earlier has had a strong impact on Singapore's casinos. The sharp drop in arrivals from China, an important VIP market for the two casinos, reflects the slower economic growth, recent corruption crackdown and credit tightening. Fitch believes the sharp contraction in revenue from the VIP segment is temporary and that VIP numbers will improve in the latter part of 2015. The lower Chinese inbound visitors also reflects the implementation of new rules in October 2013 that address practices such as coercive shopping trips, and low price-low quality tours. They have also been affected by the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the abduction of Chinese visitors in Sabah and political unrest in Thailand. GENS's net gaming revenue fell 21% in 3Q14 from a year earlier to SGD477m. The performance of its non-gaming businesses, which include hotels, theme parks, and retail outlets was mostly unchanged. GENS reported a lower, though still robust, EBITDA margin of 39% compared with 44% in 3Q13. GENS's credit profile is supported by its net cash position. It had SGD3.19bn in readily available cash as of 30 September 2014, compared with its SGD3.05bn of gross adjusted debt (which includes a 50% equity credit for the SGD2.28bn perpetual capital securities). MBS's earnings were more resilient than GENS's during 3Q14, largely due to a favourable business mix as it grabbed a larger share of the stable higher-margin mass-market segment. However there is no certainty that it will be able to sustain this trend in the coming 12 to 18 months, especially because its hotel is in the more cyclical luxury category. MBS's net gaming revenue fell 8.7% to SGD573.5m. Its non-gaming businesses performed well, helping to narrow the decline in revenue (the sum of net gaming revenue and non-gaming revenue) to 5% to SGD948.79m. Its EBITDA margin fell by 50bp to a still robust 47.8%. MBS' net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA is moderate at 2.2x as of 30 September 2014. Fitch estimates that a 25% decline in MBS' EBITDA in US dollar terms would result in its net debt to EBITDA ratio remaining under a still-acceptable 3.0x. Fitch does not expect the projected 5.7% rise in hotel rooms in Singapore to 59,788 rooms in 2015 to adversely affect the hotel businesses of both casinos, which are currently operating at occupancy rates of at least 95%. Both properties have distinct locational advantages and have captive clientele in their casino and non-gaming patrons. Also, hotels in Singapore are operating at near full capacity with an industry-wide occupancy rate of 90.4% as of August 2014 (despite the lower tourist arrivals). The increase in hotel rooms would cater to stable visitor arrivals from Indonesia and India, and rising tourist traffic from South Korea and the US. Contact: Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.