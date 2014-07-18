(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 18 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) second
quarter 2014
(2Q'14) earnings were modestly higher than both the sequential
and year-ago
quarters due largely a moderate reserve release as provision
expense was less
than net-charge offs (NCO) and higher net interchange revenue on
increased
purchase volumes and lower start-up costs on new rewards
programs, according to
Fitch Ratings.
These results equated to a 1.63% return on average assets (ROA),
which Fitch
notes is a good result. Given that Fitch expects reserve
releases to further
abate over the course of the year due to credit quality likely
being near or at
a cyclical trough and some loan growth necessitating higher
provisioning, Fitch
would expect the company's ROA to trend down at some point over
the next couple
of quarters.
That said, COF remains sensitive to higher short-term interest
rates, so should
they begin to rise (whenever that may be), this could help
support the company's
ROA over an intermediate to longer-term time horizon.
Total net revenue was up 2% relative to the sequential quarter
as growth in net
interchange revenue amid higher purchase volumes and lower costs
on some rewards
programs offset continued pressure on asset yields weighed on
net interest
income (NII) and the company's net interest margin (NIM), which
came in at 6.55%
in 2Q'14. Relative to the year-ago quarter total net revenue
was down 3% driven
by lower NII and lower services charges on deposit accounts
offset by higher net
interchange revenue.
Non-interest expenses were up 2% relative to the sequential
quarter, but down 1%
relative to the year-ago quarters. Marketing expense modestly
increased
relative to the sequential quarter as did other operating
expenses, of which
higher occupancy and professional services costs were the
drivers, in part
offset by lower acquisition related expenses. Given the
challenging revenue
environment amid the protracted low interest rate environment,
Fitch continues
to expect expense management to be a focus of COF as well as the
rest of the
banking industry.
Credit quality continues to be strong across COF's various
lending products,
though there has been some very modest reversion in
delinquencies and
non-performing assets for the company's auto loans.
Nevertheless this reversion
is off of a very low base. On balance, Fitch continues to
believe that credit
quality for COF, as well as its peer banks, is nearing or at a
cyclical trough,
and Fitch would expect some reversion in these metrics over an
intermediate to
longer-term time horizon.
COF's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the Basel III
fully phased in
advanced approach (COF's binding constraint) remained above its
target of 8%.
Fitch continues to view COF's capital ratios as adequate, but
below the average
of some similarly rated entities. However, in Fitch's view,
this continues to
be offset by COF's superior capital generation abilities
relative to some peers.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0221
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.