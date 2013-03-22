(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
March 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The formation of a new Slovenian government reduces
short-term political uncertainty, Fitch Ratings says. But the new administration
faces challenges in implementing plans to deal with the county's troubled banks,
and in securing economic reform and growth.
Our assumption remains that Slovenia will be able to avoid requesting
international financial assistance. Maintaining investor confidence and
therefore the ability to borrow in the market on reasonable terms will require
the incoming government to finalise and implement legislation on a bad bank
solution and state asset management company. Failure to tackle these issues in a
timely manner would increase pressure on the 'A-' sovereign rating.
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Wednesday that the new coalition
government would continue the previous administration's EUR4bn bank
recapitalisation and asset transfer scheme "with some changes". Furthermore, one
of the parties in the coalition, the Civic List, has made its participation
conditional on the adoption of bad bank and asset management company measures.
But it remains unclear what shape these measures will finally take, while bank
asset quality continues to deteriorate, banks' capital buffers are thinning and
implementation risks remain. Banking sector reforms have been prone to setbacks
in the past (our downgrade last August was partly prompted by a delay in
implementing recapitalisation).
Our assessment of Slovenia's sovereign rating will take into consideration the
progress in implementing the relevant legislation, and other factors including
fiscal and economic performance and market access.
A combination of weak demand domestically and in Slovenia's main trading
partners, contracting credit, and highly indebted corporates continues to weigh
on the economy. We forecast a second consecutive year of economic contraction in
Slovenia in 2013, with real GDP set to fall by 1.6% following a 2.3% fall last
year. Rising NPLs and a weak economic outlook make bank recapitalisation all the
more urgent.
The new government has indicated that may balance existing austerity policies
with some economic stimulus, although the margin for the latter will be
constrained by Slovenia's requirement to exit the Excessive Deficit Procedure in
2013. Recent progress on labour market reform suggests a partial softening of
the traditional social and political resistance to structural reform.
Slovenia issued a USD2.25bn 10-year bond in October, demonstrating that it had
access to funding in the international bond market. The country needs to
demonstrate it can borrow in the bond market on reasonable terms and regularly
to fund the public borrowing requirement and bank recapitalisation, and reduce
refinancing risk.
The risks to bank restructuring and recapitalisation, structural reform,
economic growth, and market access, are reflected in the Negative Outlook on
Slovenia's rating.
Bratusek's four-party coalition formally took power on Thursday after a vote in
the Slovenian parliament. The previous coalition government fell earlier this
year after members withdrew following corruption allegations.