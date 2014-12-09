(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: South Korean
Insurance
here
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 08 (Fitch) South Korean life and
non-life insurers
will continue to explore overseas business expansion to
supplement their
domestic growth and to diversify their business sources, Fitch
Ratings says in a
new report. Continued domestic business growth, particularly in
the protection
type, pension and healthcare-related products, is supported by a
rapidly ageing
population.
These trends underpin Fitch's stable sector outlook for South
Korea's life and
non-life insurance markets in 2015. The credit profiles of life
and non-life
insurance companies in South Korea will continue to be supported
by a sustained
demand for insurance products and prudent capital and investment
management amid
a prolonged low interest rate environment.
The pace of domestic growth is likely to be modest, however, as
the South Korean
market is one of the more mature and saturated markets in Asia.
The emerging
markets in the region with enormous business potential, such as
Indonesia,
Vietnam and China, are likely to be attractive targets for South
Korean
companies. Based on market statistics, the total assets of the
overseas units of
the life and non-life insurers continued to increase in 2014
from a year ago.
The agency also views positively the implementation of the
enhanced regulatory
capital regime in 2015 to strengthen industry capitalisation and
financial
strength. The confidence level used to calibrate various
insurance risk factors
will rise from 95% to 99%. It is likely that more life and
non-life insurers
will turn to capital markets to raise funds to meet the higher
capital
requirements.
In terms of investment management, the investment strategies of
the life and
non-life insurers are conservative and unlikely to deteriorate
significantly.
Nonetheless, given the prolonged low interest rate environment,
Korean insurers
face the challenge of exploring alternative investment options
to improve their
investment yield while keeping overall investment risks at a
manageable level.
The stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that life and
non-life insurers
will maintain sound financial fundamentals with an appropriate
capital buffer.
Sector outlooks for the life and non-life insurers could be
revised to negative
if they register significant operating losses amid low interest
rates or are
unable to cope with upcoming regulatory changes, leading to
severe solvency
issues.
Failure to execute the overseas business expansion strategy
could affect the
overall profitability and growth of South Korean life and
non-life insurers.
This would have negative repercussions on the outlook. An
inability of life and
non-life insurers to attract fresh funds when needed, for
example via the
capital markets, would also be negative.
The report, "2015 Outlook: South Korean Insurance", is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
