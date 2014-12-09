(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: South Korean Insurance here SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 08 (Fitch) South Korean life and non-life insurers will continue to explore overseas business expansion to supplement their domestic growth and to diversify their business sources, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Continued domestic business growth, particularly in the protection type, pension and healthcare-related products, is supported by a rapidly ageing population. These trends underpin Fitch's stable sector outlook for South Korea's life and non-life insurance markets in 2015. The credit profiles of life and non-life insurance companies in South Korea will continue to be supported by a sustained demand for insurance products and prudent capital and investment management amid a prolonged low interest rate environment. The pace of domestic growth is likely to be modest, however, as the South Korean market is one of the more mature and saturated markets in Asia. The emerging markets in the region with enormous business potential, such as Indonesia, Vietnam and China, are likely to be attractive targets for South Korean companies. Based on market statistics, the total assets of the overseas units of the life and non-life insurers continued to increase in 2014 from a year ago. The agency also views positively the implementation of the enhanced regulatory capital regime in 2015 to strengthen industry capitalisation and financial strength. The confidence level used to calibrate various insurance risk factors will rise from 95% to 99%. It is likely that more life and non-life insurers will turn to capital markets to raise funds to meet the higher capital requirements. In terms of investment management, the investment strategies of the life and non-life insurers are conservative and unlikely to deteriorate significantly. Nonetheless, given the prolonged low interest rate environment, Korean insurers face the challenge of exploring alternative investment options to improve their investment yield while keeping overall investment risks at a manageable level. The stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that life and non-life insurers will maintain sound financial fundamentals with an appropriate capital buffer. Sector outlooks for the life and non-life insurers could be revised to negative if they register significant operating losses amid low interest rates or are unable to cope with upcoming regulatory changes, leading to severe solvency issues. Failure to execute the overseas business expansion strategy could affect the overall profitability and growth of South Korean life and non-life insurers. This would have negative repercussions on the outlook. An inability of life and non-life insurers to attract fresh funds when needed, for example via the capital markets, would also be negative. The report, "2015 Outlook: South Korean Insurance", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.