(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) A slowdown in Islamic
financing growth in the
UAE will reveal a deterioration in banks' asset quality as
portfolios season
more quickly, Fitch Ratings says. This will start to become
evident as banks
report their 2016 results. Financing growth slowed in 2016 and
we expect a
continuing slowdown in 2017, leading to faster seasoning of
banks' portfolios
and higher impaired financing ratios. Rapid growth in the sector
in recent years
has artificially improved asset quality metrics as impaired
financing ratios are
typically lower in the early years of financing arrangements.
Demand for Islamic financing in the UAE has grown rapidly with
increasing
customer awareness and wider adoption of sharia products,
especially among
retail customers. Islamic banks tend to be newer than
conventional banks, with
smaller franchises, and are growing faster than conventional
banks to gain
market share. However, growth is now slowing, reflecting lower
GDP growth and
tighter liquidity - ultimately a consequence of lower oil
prices. We expect
growth of Islamic bank financing in 2016 to have been
significantly lower than
in 2015, although still higher than that of conventional bank
lending.
UAE Islamic banks typically have higher impaired financing
ratios and impairment
charges than conventional banks as they have had looser
underwriting standards
and attracted riskier customers while building their market
share. Their weaker
asset quality historically also reflected their proportionally
larger exposure
to the 2008 fall in UAE real estate prices, and still also
reflects their
greater focus on retail financing, which carries higher
impairment charges.
Newer Islamic banks with smaller franchises are likely to be
affected first by
the slowdown. Those that have been established for longer are
likely to be
affected later, and to a lesser degree, given their stronger
franchises.
Asset quality has improved for Islamic and conventional banks in
the UAE since
the financial crisis. The Islamic banks' average impaired
financing ratio was 6%
at end-1H16, significantly improved from 11.5% at end-2012. But
deterioration
due to portfolio seasoning has started in some corporate
segments, particularly
SMEs, and we expect this to filter down to other segments,
including retail. The
banks that suffered the most during the crisis are still
benefiting from some
recovery and this may offset any deterioration in asset quality
metrics in the
short term.
Since 1H15, liquidity conditions have tightened, reflected in a
higher cost of
funding and some government deposit withdrawals from Abu Dhabi
banks. Although
liquidity conditions have now stabilised, deposit growth has
weakened, slightly
pushing up average financing-to-deposit ratios for Islamic
banks. We do not
expect significant deterioration in profitability, despite
pressure from lower
GDP growth and costlier funding, as most banks have been
successfully repricing
their financing books. Additionally, earnings should benefit
from expected
interest rate rises, given Islamic banks' high levels of
non-remunerated
deposits.
Our rating Outlooks for UAE Islamic banks are therefore Stable
but the sector is
more vulnerable than conventional banks to a cyclical downturn,
given the higher
proportion of retail financing, including residential mortgages,
and typically
looser underwriting standards.
The share of total bank gross financing held by the six largest
Islamic banks
and the Islamic windows of conventional banks was around 26% at
end-1H16.
The report "UAE Islamic Banks Dashboard" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director, Banks
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
