Sept 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The ratings of Italian mid-sized banks that participate in rescuing the rising number of
small cooperative and savings banks under special administration could come under pressure,
Fitch Ratings says. The acquisition of small troubled banks is likely to damage already
challenged asset quality and erode capital. Most Italian mid-sized banks are already
reorganising and restructuring, so the acquisition of weak banks that require
significant management time to cut costs and re-establish viability would
further threaten their already fragile earnings.
We expect mid-sized banks to have more appetite to be involved in rescuing
troubled small lenders than larger banks. The latter have either recently stated
their reluctance to rescue troubled domestic lenders or are not in a position to
do so. In general, large Italian banks do not want to engage in acquisitions
that generate goodwill and dilute capital. The two largest - Unicredit and
Intesa Sanpaolo - could also face antitrust issues if they were to increase
their domestic presence further in some regions, and therefore are more likely
to be interested in foreign acquisitions.
We believe there is renewed interest in small bank rescues ahead of the European
Central Bank taking up its role as direct supervisor, which we expect to be by
end-2014. It will be more difficult for the Bank of Italy to orchestrate rescue
acquisitions for banks that fall under the single supervisory mechanism once it
is in place. In the past, small banks in difficulty were often acquired by
larger ones under the coordination of the Italian regulator, avoiding expensive
state interventions.
But the weak operating environment means no such rescue acquisition has taken
place since mid-2011. The domestic operating environment remains extremely
difficult, despite some indications that Italy might be exiting recession. Gross
doubtful loans for the system peaked at a high EUR140bn at end-July 2013, over
7% of total gross loans.
We do not believe that small banks facing serious difficulties and placed in
special administration are a material threat to the Italian banking system, as
they represent a small percentage (below 2%) of total sector assets. Some small
banks in difficulties have in some instances managed to raise fresh capital,
mainly from retail investors. Others are rumoured to be looking to raise quite
significant capital resources from groups of entrepreneurs with business in the
banks' home regions.
Special administration is a pre-resolution crisis-management procedure. The Bank
of Italy can recommend that a bank in crisis be placed under special
administration, under the Italian Banking Act. Administrative bodies are
dissolved and commissioners are appointed to take over the management of the
bank. The aim is to assess the bank's financial situation and suggest solutions
in the interest of depositors while the bank continues to operate and remains
viable. This can last up to 12 months, with extensions possible. But if the
commissioners conclude that a solution is not possible, the bank would be placed
in compulsory liquidation.