(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 20 (Fitch) Smaller US banks may sell
collateralized loan
obligations (CLOs) amid uncertainty about their treatment under
the Volcker
rule, according to Fitch Ratings. They may take the opportunity
to divest now to
limit downside risks, even though rules surrounding CLOs could
be eased.
Even if an exemption is made so banks can hold CLOs, or if some
legacy holdings
are temporarily grandfathered as in the Barr Bill approved by
the House
Financial Services Committee on March 14, small banks may still
sell their
positions given that secondary market pricing for CLOs has
improved.
Smaller banks' capital and profits would be more affected by the
rule if it is
not diluted. CLOs constitute an outsized portion of some banks'
securities
portfolios. Smaller banks more exposed to CLOs include Florida
Community Bank
with 36% of its securities portfolio in CLOs at end-2013
according to data from
Highline Financial, NexBank (35%), Bank of Orchard (25%), Stifel
Bank (23%) and
Sun National (17%). The impact would depend on the extent to
which the CLO
portfolio is compliant with the Volcker rule.
Small banks may prefer to sell sooner rather than risk a
potential CLO fire sale
by all banks near the rule's final implementation date if it is
not relaxed.
This would help limit their potential losses. Florida-based
BankUnited, for
example, sold its entire $431m CLO portfolio in December 2013,
taking a new loss
of $1.4m.
CLO exposures at the largest banks appear less concentrated. JP
Morgan and Wells
Fargo, which held over 70% of the $67bn of bank-held CLOs at
end-2013, had CLO
portfolios between 8% and 9% of total securities. Large banks
have greater
financial flexibility to adapt once the rule is clarified. But
higher regulatory
capital charges under Basel III proposals for certain CLO
exposures may cause
large banks to further re-think the composition and size of
their overall CLO
portfolios.
CLOs that include bonds, usually to boost yields, are treated as
covered funds
under the Volcker rule, finalized in December 2013. Since banks
will be
prohibited from holding such hedge fund investments, this could
have the
unintended consequence of damaging the corporate loan market as
CLOs provide
nearly a quarter of outstanding loans to US companies, according
to the LSTA.
US regulators are clarifying and potentially easing prohibitions
surrounding
CLOs. A key point of consideration in this process is whether a
CLO bondholder's
right to remove or replace a manager for cause constitutes an
ownership
interest.
Contact:
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
Financial Instituitons
+1 312-368-2057
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.