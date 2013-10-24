Oct 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a fourth report in a
series under the banner 'SME Market Review'. The report compares SME funding
across selected European countries: Germany, the UK, Spain and Italy.
SMEs remain reliant on bank loans for external finance. While there have been
recent initiatives for SMEs to access capital market funding it is still early
days to assess whether these new sources of funding would grow sustainably and
offer an alternative to bank loans.
After the credit boom, bank lending has contracted sharply, not only in the
peripheral zone but also in the UK. Only Germany is reporting a marginal growth
in lending to businesses. German SMEs also benefit from the cheapest bank loan
funding since the beginning of the decade. In contrast loan interest rates and
loan margins over Euribor in Spain and Italy have increased gradually over the
past two years due to the increased funding costs of banks in the periphery and
the persistent recessionary environment.
SME CLOs could play an important role in stimulating lending to businesses.
Throughout the crisis they have remained a crucial tool for banks to access
cheap funding from the European Central Bank repo facility. However despite the
placement of two SME CLO transactions this year they will remain uneconomic
unless the return sought by investors is reduced or the margins on SME loans
increase.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SME Funding Across Europe