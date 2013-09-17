(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) The recent shift by Australian
banks towards soft
bullet rather than hard bullet covered bond issuance does not
alter Fitch
Ratings' assessment of discontinuity risk in the affected
programmes. This is
despite the fact that for some programmes soft bullet bonds
provide stronger
protection against the risk of payment interruption in the event
of an issuer
default.
Our assessment of this risk, expressed via our Discontinuity
Caps (D-Caps), is
driven by the weakest of the documented liquidity gap
protections for hard and
soft bullet bonds, where both are issued from the same
programme.
During 2013 Australian covered bond issuers have increasingly
chosen to issue
soft bullet bonds with 12-month extendable maturities, rather
than with a hard
bullet redemption profile and a pre-maturity test triggered by
an issuer
downgrade below a certain rating. Up to end-August, of the 18
issues undertaken,
78% by number have been in the soft bullet maturity format.
Issuing soft bullet
bonds reduces the amount of liquid assets needed to
collateralise bonds falling
due within 12 months if an issuer's credit rating falls below
certain trigger
levels. In some programmes, more than half of outstanding
issuance is now soft
bullet.
All covered bonds issued from a single covered bond programme
are
cross-collateralised and a default under one would cause a
cross-default on
others outstanding. Provisions relating to hard bullet covered
bonds are
therefore relevant to all covered bonds issued under a programme
with both hard
and soft bullet bonds outstanding.
Under Fitch's covered bond criteria, three of the four largest
Australian banks'
covered bond programmes have a D-Cap of 2, indicating a high
risk of payment
interruption on a potential issuer default. This is mainly
driven by weak
12-month pre-maturity tests for hard bullet maturity bonds after
the default of
the issuer. This pre-maturity test allows for a six-month cure
period before
asset sales become mandatory in order to meet scheduled
hard-bullet covered-bond
maturity in an issuer default. We assess the time needed to sell
cover assets in
Australia in a stressed market as 12 months. This makes the
documented
pre-maturity tests in these programmes a weak liquidity gap
mitigant.
We regard the use of soft bullet bonds as a way of minimising
liquidity gap risk
on a covered bond programme. But while programmes continue to
include hard
bullet issuance we will continue to look at the weakest link
when assessing
D-Caps to address the liquidity gap risk. We may widen the
differential (by
increasing the D-Cap) between covered bond ratings and the
issuing bank's
ratings if the proportion of outstanding hard bullet bonds fell
to a
sufficiently low level.
Contact:
Claire Heaton
Director
Covered Bonds
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.