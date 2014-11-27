(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EM Banking System Datawatch here MOSCOW/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in the latest publication of its EM Banking System Datawatch that most major emerging market (EM) banking sectors have faced increased challenges in 2014, and will continue to do so in 2015, due to slower economic growth, higher interest rates, seasoning loan books and, in some cases, greater political uncertainty. However, Fitch expects bank credit metrics and ratings to be largely resilient, given mostly solid buffers and only moderate economic downturns. Downside risk is greatest in China (for banks' standalone profiles), but has also risen in Russia and Brazil. In Fitch's view, recent rapid loan growth in certain markets remains the primary source of risk for EM banks. Fitch views asset quality as most vulnerable in China, and potentially also in Russia if the economy falls into recession and in certain segments in Turkey (FX lending) and Brazil (state-owned banks). Higher household leverage in Malaysia and Thailand has made those markets more exposed to unfavourable economic developments. In most LatAm and Asian markets that have experienced rapid recent growth, and in Turkey, we expect asset quality deterioration to be manageable due to continued (albeit slower) economic growth, still moderate credit penetration, low current NPL levels and/or significant loss absorption buffers. In many cases, a reduction in loan growth rates will be credit positive as it should help prevent overheating. Ratings of state-owned banks in China, Russia and Brazil remain underpinned by strong sovereign support expectations. Expected higher global interest rates, resulting in higher domestic rates, weaker currencies and slower growth in some EMs, are an additional source of risk for some banks, particularly in countries with large current account deficits. Fitch views Turkish banks as most exposed due to sizable short-term external funding. India and Indonesia have benefitted from decisive policy actions and better growth prospects after recent elections, and banks in Brazil and South Africa are less vulnerable due to limited FX lending and foreign borrowing. The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above. Contacts: James Watson, CFA (Emerging Europe) Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Mark Young (APAC) Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Franklin Santarelli (Latin America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Eric Dupont (Middle East and Africa) Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.