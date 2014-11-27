(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in the
latest publication
of its EM Banking System Datawatch that most major emerging
market (EM) banking
sectors have faced increased challenges in 2014, and will
continue to do so in
2015, due to slower economic growth, higher interest rates,
seasoning loan books
and, in some cases, greater political uncertainty. However,
Fitch expects bank
credit metrics and ratings to be largely resilient, given mostly
solid buffers
and only moderate economic downturns. Downside risk is greatest
in China (for
banks' standalone profiles), but has also risen in Russia and
Brazil.
In Fitch's view, recent rapid loan growth in certain markets
remains the primary
source of risk for EM banks. Fitch views asset quality as most
vulnerable in
China, and potentially also in Russia if the economy falls into
recession and in
certain segments in Turkey (FX lending) and Brazil (state-owned
banks). Higher
household leverage in Malaysia and Thailand has made those
markets more exposed
to unfavourable economic developments.
In most LatAm and Asian markets that have experienced rapid
recent growth, and
in Turkey, we expect asset quality deterioration to be
manageable due to
continued (albeit slower) economic growth, still moderate credit
penetration,
low current NPL levels and/or significant loss absorption
buffers. In many
cases, a reduction in loan growth rates will be credit positive
as it should
help prevent overheating. Ratings of state-owned banks in China,
Russia and
Brazil remain underpinned by strong sovereign support
expectations.
Expected higher global interest rates, resulting in higher
domestic rates,
weaker currencies and slower growth in some EMs, are an
additional source of
risk for some banks, particularly in countries with large
current account
deficits. Fitch views Turkish banks as most exposed due to
sizable short-term
external funding. India and Indonesia have benefitted from
decisive policy
actions and better growth prospects after recent elections, and
banks in Brazil
and South Africa are less vulnerable due to limited FX lending
and foreign
borrowing.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the
link above.
