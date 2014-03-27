(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) CDS market sentiment for Standard
Chartered Bank has
worsened since the beginning of the year, according to the
latest case study
from Fitch Solutions.
"Five-year credit default swaps on Standard Chartered have
widened out 23% since
January, notably underperforming our European Financials CDS
Index, which
tightened 6% during this time," said Diana Allmendinger,
Director, Fitch
Solutions.
"Dampened CDS market sentiment has likely been driven in part by
weaker annual
profits as well as organizational changes announced earlier this
year,"
Allmendinger added.
Credit protection on Standard Chartered is now pricing in the
'BBB-' range, one
notch below its CDS Implied Rating of 'BBB' which is based on
its historical CDS
trading pattern.
CDS liquidity for the bank has steadily increased over the past
year, with
contracts currently trading in the ninth regional percentile or
with more
liquidity than 91% of Fitch's CDS Pricing universe. Higher CDS
liquidity
suggests increased market uncertainty over the future direction
of CDS pricing
levels.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short-term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available at
www.fitchsolutions.com
