Feb 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Credit default swaps (CDS) on Diamond Offshore
Drilling Inc. (Diamond) have widened 47% over the past month, according to Fitch
Solutions.
Diamond's CDS significantly underperformed the 3.4% CDS tightening for the
broader North America oil and gas sector over the same time period.
Additionally, the cost of credit protection on Diamond's debt has been climbing
steadily since late January.
After trading consistently at 'A/A+' levels since November 2013, CDS on Diamond
have widened to price in-line with 'BBB+' levels. 'Wider CDS spreads are likely
indicative of Diamond's lower earnings as well as market concerns surrounding
the broader offshore drilling industry,' said Director Diana Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
