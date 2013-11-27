Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Solutions says that European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) has become the key driver this year for entities obtaining pre-LEI codes in Europe, while regulators in Asia-Pacific are also beginning to include the codes in their reporting requirements.

The US Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act was the original driver for the global adoption of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) for OTC derivatives transactions.

LEI codes enable firms to strengthen the accuracy, integrity, and aggregation of derivative transaction data across entities and their subsidiaries, thus helping improve counterparty risk and data management.

Approximately 90,000 pre-LEIs have been issued by 'endorsed' pre-Local Operating Units (LOUs) of the LEI Regulatory Oversight Committee (ROC). The majority of these have been issued from the United States. However, Europe is now starting to catch up with endorsed LOUs in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

In Asia-Pacific, The Monetary Authority of Singapore required the reporting of derivatives contracts with pre-LEIs from October this year, while LEIs are integral to the Australian Securities & Investment Commission mandatory reporting obligations that will be implemented by October 2014. We also note that jurisdictional authorities in Hong Kong and Japan are reported to be seeking to utilise LEIs for future trade reporting.

In anticipation of these global initiatives, Fitch Solutions has continued to add pre-LEI codes to all Fitch-rated issuers and debt issues as they are issued and is now adding pre-LEI codes for unrated entities. Pre-LEIs are visible via the Fitch Ratings website www.fitchratings.com and throughout Fitch Solutions' data feed products, such as its Ratings and CDS data, Financial and Equity Implied Ratings as well as Fundamental Financials.

This enables our clients to search and map Fitch content accurately, helping them to reduce their operational risk and expenditure when transitioning to LEI reporting standards.

Today's latest update report on LEIs, "Legal Entity Identifiers: Encouraging Progress Towards the Global LEI System" is now available at www.fitchratings.com