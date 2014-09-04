(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 04 (Fitch) Five-year credit default swaps
(CDS) on the
European banking sector have tightened significantly over the
past month
following a bout of widening earlier this summer, according to
Fitch Solutions
in its latest case study.
"On average, CDS on European banks have come in 12% over the
past month,
outpacing the broader region, for which spreads moved 6% tighter
over the same
time period," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions
Banks domiciled in Spain, Portugal and Italy were at the
forefront of the
tightening, firming 26%, 25% and 22%, respectively over the past
month.
"Based on our CDS Indices, the market is no longer singling out
the European
financials industry as it had in recent years, with the spread
differential
between the financials and corporates indices less than 10 basis
points,
compared to 60 basis points a year ago," added Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available at
www.fitchsolutions.com
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the
development of
fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide
range of data,
analytical tools and related services. The division is also the
distribution
channel for Fitch Ratings content.
Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a
jointly-owned
subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For
additional information,
please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com';
'www.fimalac.com'
and 'www.hearst.com'.