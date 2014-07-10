(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 10 (Fitch) Ongoing news over Puerto Rico's debt
woes are leading
to wider credit default swap (CDS) spreads for two of the
largest monoline
insurers, according to the latest CDS case study from Fitch
Solutions.
Five-year CDS on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corporation (66%)
and MBIA, Inc.
(73%) have widened notably in recent weeks. Additionally, CDS
liquidity for
both Assured and MBIA remains high, currently in the third and
fifth global
percentile, respectively.
'Souring market sentiment for Assured and MBIA is likely
attributed to concerns
over Puerto Rico's debt, to which both insurers have
considerable exposure,'
said Director Diana Allmendinger. 'A new law enacted by the
Puerto Rican
government essentially removes government support for the
commonwealth's public
corporations and allows them to restructure debt, which may at
least partially
explain the CDS widening for both monolines.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available in the link
below:
here
detail=130
