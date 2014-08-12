(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 12 (Fitch) Subpar results posted last quarter
has sent credit
default swap (CDS) spreads on Genworth Financial Inc. to their
widest results
since earlier this year, according to the latest CDS case study
from Fitch
Solutions.
Five-year CDS on Genworth have come out 56% over the past month,
the widest
levels seen since February. After pricing consistently in 'BBB-'
space since
April, the market is now pricing Genworth's credit risk in line
with 'BB+'
levels, or in speculative grade territory.
'In addition to its second quarter results, souring market
sentiment for
Genworth also seems to stem from their recent announcement that
it will be
reviewing the adequacy of its long-term care insurance claims
reserves,' said
Director Diana Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available in the link
below:
here
detail=130
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the
development of
fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide
range of data,
analytical tools and related services. The division is also the
distribution
channel for Fitch Ratings content.
Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a
jointly-owned
subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For
additional information,
please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com';
'www.fimalac.com'
and 'www.hearst.com'.