(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Tesco Plc's five-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) have moved out 18% over the past month and 48% since the beginning of the year, to trade at the widest levels observed since August 2012, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest case study. "Over the past month the Fitch Solutions European Retail CDS Index has tightened 1%, signalling overall stability for the sector. Tesco has deviated from that trend," said Director Diana Allmendinger. Worsening market sentiment for Tesco has likely been driven to a large extent by concerns pertaining to falling profits. "After consistently outperforming the index at least since early 2012, Tesco CDS are now pricing 1 basis point wider," said Allmendinger. Tesco has the strongest profit margin of its close food retail peer group, but this has been shrinking for several years. The company may now be pushed to rethink its pricing in order to defend market share, which has come under pressure as evidenced by the latest financial results. On average, Fitch's CDS Implied Ratings (CDS IR) for European retailers are 1.4 notches higher than their respective Fitch Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), reflecting a positive market bias toward the sector as a whole. Tesco's CDS IR has come down three notches so far this year to align with its IDR at 'BBB+'. Whereas a year ago Tesco CDS were pricing tightest relative to its peers, they are now trading firmly in the middle. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time.