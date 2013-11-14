(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) An agreement late yesterday between European authorities is a step towards hitting the January 2016 target date for Solvency II, but is likely to leave some major insurers dissatisfied, Fitch Ratings says. Negotiations with the industry are likely to continue. The agreement on the new Omnibus II directive seeks to resolve some long-standing issues, in particular by offering some concessions on capital requirements for products with long-term guarantees. This is intended to pave the way for the implementation of Solvency II, which was originally planned to come into force several years ago. The amendments are reported to be largely based on the European Insurance and Occupational Pension Authority's Long-term Guarantees Assessment study. We believe this is unlikely to satisfy some insurers given the potentially significant extra capital that may still be needed. EIOPA's study was intended to clarify appropriate capital requirements for long-term guaranteed products under volatile and exceptional market conditions. However, we understand that several major insurers considered the study to be inconclusive because the scenarios underlying the assessment were not, in their opinion, meaningful. The timetable set out in the latest agreement is ambitious, but workable for most insurers. Solvency II itself - and any new measures contained in the Omnibus II Directive - is unlikely to have any significant impact on insurers' balance sheets in the next few years because of the timescale involved in finalising and phasing-in new rules. We do not expect Solvency II to have an impact on insurers' credit ratings during this time. Contact: Daniel Wiltshire Associate Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1632 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.