(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) An agreement late yesterday between
European
authorities is a step towards hitting the January 2016 target
date for Solvency
II, but is likely to leave some major insurers dissatisfied,
Fitch Ratings says.
Negotiations with the industry are likely to continue.
The agreement on the new Omnibus II directive seeks to resolve
some
long-standing issues, in particular by offering some concessions
on capital
requirements for products with long-term guarantees. This is
intended to pave
the way for the implementation of Solvency II, which was
originally planned to
come into force several years ago.
The amendments are reported to be largely based on the European
Insurance and
Occupational Pension Authority's Long-term Guarantees Assessment
study. We
believe this is unlikely to satisfy some insurers given the
potentially
significant extra capital that may still be needed.
EIOPA's study was intended to clarify appropriate capital
requirements for
long-term guaranteed products under volatile and exceptional
market conditions.
However, we understand that several major insurers considered
the study to be
inconclusive because the scenarios underlying the assessment
were not, in their
opinion, meaningful.
The timetable set out in the latest agreement is ambitious, but
workable for
most insurers. Solvency II itself - and any new measures
contained in the
Omnibus II Directive - is unlikely to have any significant
impact on insurers'
balance sheets in the next few years because of the timescale
involved in
finalising and phasing-in new rules. We do not expect Solvency
II to have an
impact on insurers' credit ratings during this time.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
