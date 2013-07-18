July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The disconnect between rising home prices and sluggish local economies is particularly wide
for numerous U.S. cities, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly home price report.
For instance, Fitch notes that home prices as of fourth-quarter 2012 (4Q'12)
were up 17% for Detroit while the city's unemployment rate was over 11%. Another
notable example is Las Vegas, with a 13% increase in home prices from year end
2011 despite a 10% unemployment rate. Other cities exhibiting this trend, are
located in California. Among them include Los Angeles, Sacramento and Riverside.
'Housing markets in Detroit and Las Vegas experienced huge drops in prices
during the crisis, so the abrupt rise is worth keeping an eye on given the
still-languid state of their respective economies,' said Director Stefan Hilts.
Broadly speaking, Fitch's Sustainable Home Price Model paints a slowly
stabilizing picture. With real home prices rising nearly 6% last year, U.S. home
prices are considered 12% overvalued based on 4Q'12 data. That said, 'As markets
stabilize and improvement in localized economies is more pronounced, the gap
between actual and sustainable home prices should narrow,' said Hilts.
'U.S. RMBS 4Q12 Sustainable Home Price Report' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. RMBS 4Q12 Sustainable Home Price Report