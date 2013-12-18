(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 17 (Fitch) A potential takeover of UK based (re)insurance group Canopius could be credit positive for Sompo Japan Insurance ('A'/Positive), the largest subsidiary of NKSJ, if it materialises, Fitch Ratings says. A successful takeover of the Lloyd's syndicate would be likely to boost the Japanese insurer's earnings fairly quickly, and the related financial cost, reportedly around JPY100bn, is unlikely to weigh on overall consolidated credit fundamentals. The main risk is to what extent merger-related integration challenges can be smoothly managed without any disruptions to Canopius' global underwriting activity. Despite its relatively small size, Canopius is likely to become a significant earnings contributor if the acquisition is successful. Its net premiums written (NPW) were around JPY65bn in 2012, just 3% of the NKSJ's overall NPW. This highlights the ease with which the UK company is likely to be financially absorbed by the much larger Japanese insurer. But we estimate Canopius' net income, of around JPY7bn, to be a much higher 9% of NKSJ's total net income estimate for financial year ending March 2014, which suggests that it could become an important contributor to future earnings. NKSJ will also gain diversification benefits. Canopius deals with global property (about 40% of gross premiums written in 2012), global specialty (about 34%) and UK retail (about 26%), in contrast to NKSJ's Japan-based underwriting activity. The expected pick-up in income could materialise fairly rapidly. We believe insurance company investments in developed markets tend to boost earnings quickly due to the size of revenue and profits. This observation is borne out by the experiences of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire and Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, which have both successfully integrated insurers in developed markets, and thereby raised earnings and gained diversification benefits. We think the bid is likely to be cash funded as NKSJ has recently significantly increased its liquidity through the sale of around JPY44bn "high risk" equity assets and a recent hybrid debt issue by Sompo Japan, which raised USD1.4bn (JPY132bn). One important risk is whether Sompo Japan will be able to complete the deal in a similar fashion as its Japanese peers' acquisitions. This depends on its ability to manage insurance professionals at Canopius, and ensure the flow of high-quality underwriting activity outside Japan. For now, the overall credit fundamentals of NKSJ Group and Sompo Japan continue to improve. This is due to: improving profitability of the domestic motor insurance business; relatively limited catastrophe loss in 2013; steadily growing profitable domestic life business; and continuous reduction of high-risk asset holdings (domestic equity). Therefore, it is no surprise that the company is using its sufficient capital and liquidity to buy into future growth opportunities in international insurance markets. Contacts: Teruki Morinaga Director +813 3288 2772 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Aninda Mitra Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.