Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The South African government's proposal to reduce the information available from credit
bureaus would have a greater impact on the non-bank lending sector than on banks, Fitch Ratings
says. Non-bank lenders are more reliant on credit bureaus, whereas banks can perform more of
their credit assessment in-house. Non-bank lenders are more active in unsecured lending to
impaired borrowers, where we think moral hazard will be greatest.
The proposal may introduce some moral hazard into borrower behaviour that could
affect banks' loan portfolio performance, but we do not think this would be
sufficient to fundamentally affect asset quality over our rating horizon. Still,
it could raise bank origination costs, and restrict rather than boost credit
extension.
The proposal, adopted at end-September ahead of a month-long consultation, would
remove all information on historical defaults from a borrower's credit reference
bureau record on payment of outstanding debt. It is not yet clear when this
would happen or how repayment would be defined in a distressed-debt
restructuring.
It would hamper banks' ability to assess new borrowers. But existing borrowers
will account for a large proportion of new lending and banks will still have
access to their own borrower credit history information, and will remain able to
price loans accordingly (although risk-based credit scoring would take account
of the overall information reduction).
If banks had to make additional background checks, or more conservative
assumptions about a new borrower's creditworthiness, origination costs - and
therefore average interest rates for new borrowers - could rise, defeating one
of the proposal's aims. If it made banks more wary of lending to new borrowers,
it may fail in its aim of bringing individuals from the cash economy into the
consumer credit market.
Because the effect would be greatest on unsecured non-bank lending, we do not
foresee a major impact on Fitch-rated structured finance deals. We currently
only rate RMBS and auto ABS consumer transactions in South Africa. The impact on
these existing securities would not necessarily be great as the underlying loans
were granted when originators had access to fuller borrower credit histories.
The impact on unsecured consumer loan securitisations might be bigger as
borrowers are likely to have a negative credit record, and the nature of the
product increases the likelihood of moral hazard.
The proposal would enable impaired borrowers to clean up their records by
refinancing existing debt with private individuals or less risk-averse
specialist lenders providing small, unsecured short-term loans. The borrower
could then apply to a lender for credit with no record of previous impairment.
Or borrowers may simply see reduced consequences from defaulting.
A similar initiative in 2006 arguably had an adverse effect on borrower
behaviour. South Africa's Credit Bureau Association's analysis indicates 64% of
borrowers affected subsequently took on more debt. Of these, 48% defaulted or
had a judgement made against them within five years.
The proposal could affect a large number of retail borrowers. Publicly available
data, for example from the National Credit Regulator, suggests that close to
half of active borrowers registered with credit bureaus are impaired. But
mortgage borrowers represent a very small portion of these records, and RMBS is
the largest securitisation sector in South Africa.