(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) The resolution of African Bank Limited
(unrated) sets
a precedent for senior bail-ins, Fitch Ratings says. We believe
that the
authorities may take confidence from their ability to impose
losses on senior
creditors of a small bank in an orderly fashion should a larger
institution get
into trouble in the future.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is providing support by
paying ZAR7bn
(USD655m) for a bad-loan book with a net book value of ZAR17bn.
There is also
private sector involvement with a ZAR10bn capital raising, and,
importantly, a
10% haircut for senior debt instruments and wholesale deposits
that are to be
transferred to the good bank. We expect most senior creditors to
accept the
haircut and move to the good bank, leaving other liabilities
such as
subordinated debt and shareholders behind to bear losses.
South Africa has bailed-in senior creditors using existing
powers to place the
bank in curatorship in the absence of formal resolution
legislation, which is
still being finalised. This is striking because a 2013 Financial
Stability Board
(FSB) peer report identified several gaps in South Africa's
resolution
framework, including a lack of bail-in powers. The SARB appears
to have been
guided by the internationally agreed FSB Key Attributes and the
principle that
no creditor should be worse off than in liquidation.
South Africa's approach with both bail-out and bail-in elements
and a split
between a good and bad book is in line with our rating support
path
classification of 2 for South African banks, for which we
believe sovereign
support is still possible, although it is weakening.
South Africa's banking system is unlikely to be materially
affected by African
Bank's problems as the SARB took swift action. The five largest
banks we rate
(Barclays Africa, FirstRand, Investec, Nedbank and Standard
Bank) have small
exposures to the lender. The five are also part of the
consortium underwriting
new capital in the good bank. But the underwriting exposure is
not significant
relative to each participant bank's capital or balance sheet.
Retail depositors, representing less than 1% of African Bank's
creditors, are
protected, reducing systemic risks in a country without deposit
insurance.
Losses imposed on senior creditors are unlikely to materially
disrupt wholesale
funding markets because of the size of the bank and strong rand
liquidity in the
system, but it could have some implications for funding costs.
The problems at African Bank highlight the risks in unsecured
personal lending,
if not appropriately managed. In South Africa, this market grew
rapidly in 2011
and 2012, but slowed significantly in 2013 and in 2014 as banks
pulled back from
the segment. Unsecured personal loan exposures (including credit
cards) are
limited in the four major banks, forming 10% or less of gross
loans (Investec's
high net worth focus means it is not exposed to this type of
lending). We expect
the major banks non-performing unsecured personal loans to
increase gradually
over the next 12-18 months in light of South Africa's weakening
operating and
economic environment, rising interest rates and the high level
of household
debt, even though it is clear the major banks were not
necessarily targeting low
income groups and did not have a high risk appetite, like
African Bank and other
niche lenders in this space,
