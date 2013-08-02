(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that although most South African banks' earnings enjoyed strong growth in 2012,the rate of improvement is not sustainable. This is due to headwinds from sustained low interest rates, slow GDP growth and a relatively saturated lending market, which may put pressure on credit growth in the sector's traditional business areas.

"Near-term improvements may still be possible from higher margins arising from the trending change in loan book mix, with strong growth in unsecured personal lending and vehicle financing at the major banks, excluding Investec," says Denzil De Bie, a Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "We expect the rate of unsecured lending growth to slow in light of its weak performance and potential systemic implications. Due to anaemic domestic economic conditions, we consider that longer-term growth prospects are likely to be driven by expansion into the rest of Africa for many of the major banks," adds De Bie.

Despite a weakening operating environment, South African banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratios have been improving since 2010 following a turn in the credit cycle. Lower NPLs have been supported by sustained low interest rates. Fitch considers that the more easily rehabilitated home loan NPLs in the sector have been dealt with, leaving a more stubborn stock which will take longer to address. In the medium term, Fitch expects annual loan loss impairments for the major banks, excluding Investec, to stabilise at 100bp-120bp of the loan book. The agency expects Investec's impairment charge ratio to remain stable at a lower level due to its different loan book composition as a specialist bank and asset manager.

The report highlights some of the key rating drivers for South Africa's major banks in the context of their 'bbb' range Viability Ratings. Absa Bank, FirstRand Bank Limited, Nedbank Limited and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and their relevant rated holding companies all have VRs of 'bbb' which are effectively capped by the operating environment at this rating level. Investec Bank Limited is rated one notch lower at 'bbb-'.

Fitch considers the major banks' Fitch core capital (FCC) ratios to be appropriate for the operating environment.

The agency believes that all the South African banks will be able to comply with the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio, supported by a committed facility from the South African Reserve Bank. Conversely, the net stable funding ratio requirement would pose significant challenges in its current form.

