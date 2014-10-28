(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) The South African Medium-Term Budget
Policy Statement
(MTBPS) signalled an intention by the government to tighten
fiscal policy
despite persistent weak GDP growth. But implementation will be
challenging and
government projections for public debt were revised up again,
underlining the
pressures on the public finances, says Fitch Ratings.
Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Musa Nene's first MTBPS on 22
October outlined
fiscal policy tightening intended to stabilise the public
finances in the face
of structurally lower GDP growth and rising debt interest costs.
Fitch views the
government's commitment to reduce the budget deficit rather than
delaying
consolidation again or relying on a rebound in economic growth
as supportive of
creditworthiness. However, the central government debt/GDP ratio
will continue
to rise until 2017/2018, even if the latest fiscal plans are
fully implemented.
The National Treasury forecast the national budget deficit at
4.1% of GDP for
2014/2015, up slightly from 4.0% in February's budget, 3.6% in
2015/2016
(unchanged), 2.6% in 2016/2017 (from 2.8%) and 2.5% in
2017/2018. Controlling
and then reducing the budget deficit will rely on a combination
of tax rises and
expenditure cuts relative to the 2014 budget baseline. Tax
measures will be
introduced to raise at least ZAR12bn (0.3% of GDP) of additional
revenue in
2015/2016 and ZAR15bn in 2016/2017, but details will not be
disclosed until the
2015 budget, taking into account the proposals of the Davis Tax
Committee.
The government has cut the main budget non-interest expenditure
ceiling by
ZAR5.7bn (0.15% of GDP) in 2014/2015, ZAR10.1bn (0.25%) in
2015/2016 and
ZAR15.5bn (0.35%) in 2016/2017. Implementation will be
challenging in view of
strong social pressures and the focus on efficiency savings.
Expenditure
projections are based on the ambitious assumption of public
wages increasing
only in line with CPI inflation and a freeze in net headcount.
The public wage
negotiations currently under way will be an early and important
test of the
government's capacity to deliver on its new targets.
Despite fiscal consolidation measures, the National Treasury
projects gross
national (central) government debt to continue rising from 45.9%
of GDP in
2013/2014 (40.0% net of government deposits) to 49.7% of GDP in
2016/2017
(compared with 48.3% in the budget).
The National Treasury revised down its forecast for GDP growth
to 1.4% for 2014
(from 2.7% in the budget), to 2.5% in 2015 (from 3.2%) and 2.8%
in 2016 (from
3.5%). Downward revisions to growth forecasts have become
persistent in recent
years. Meeting the National Development Plan's long-term target
of a minimum of
5% annual GDP growth looks difficult and distant.
Analysis of the MTBPS and the outlook for the public finances
will form an
important part of Fitch's next review of South Africa's
sovereign ratings on
Friday 12 December. Our Negative Outlook and 'BBB' rating for
South Africa
recognises the growth and fiscal consolidation challenges the
country faces,
while acknowledging the economy's credit strengths and shock
absorbing capacity
through a floating exchange rate, strong banking system and
financing
flexibility afforded by a high share of local currency debt with
long maturity.
