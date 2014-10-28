(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) The South African Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) signalled an intention by the government to tighten fiscal policy despite persistent weak GDP growth. But implementation will be challenging and government projections for public debt were revised up again, underlining the pressures on the public finances, says Fitch Ratings. Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Musa Nene's first MTBPS on 22 October outlined fiscal policy tightening intended to stabilise the public finances in the face of structurally lower GDP growth and rising debt interest costs. Fitch views the government's commitment to reduce the budget deficit rather than delaying consolidation again or relying on a rebound in economic growth as supportive of creditworthiness. However, the central government debt/GDP ratio will continue to rise until 2017/2018, even if the latest fiscal plans are fully implemented. The National Treasury forecast the national budget deficit at 4.1% of GDP for 2014/2015, up slightly from 4.0% in February's budget, 3.6% in 2015/2016 (unchanged), 2.6% in 2016/2017 (from 2.8%) and 2.5% in 2017/2018. Controlling and then reducing the budget deficit will rely on a combination of tax rises and expenditure cuts relative to the 2014 budget baseline. Tax measures will be introduced to raise at least ZAR12bn (0.3% of GDP) of additional revenue in 2015/2016 and ZAR15bn in 2016/2017, but details will not be disclosed until the 2015 budget, taking into account the proposals of the Davis Tax Committee. The government has cut the main budget non-interest expenditure ceiling by ZAR5.7bn (0.15% of GDP) in 2014/2015, ZAR10.1bn (0.25%) in 2015/2016 and ZAR15.5bn (0.35%) in 2016/2017. Implementation will be challenging in view of strong social pressures and the focus on efficiency savings. Expenditure projections are based on the ambitious assumption of public wages increasing only in line with CPI inflation and a freeze in net headcount. The public wage negotiations currently under way will be an early and important test of the government's capacity to deliver on its new targets. Despite fiscal consolidation measures, the National Treasury projects gross national (central) government debt to continue rising from 45.9% of GDP in 2013/2014 (40.0% net of government deposits) to 49.7% of GDP in 2016/2017 (compared with 48.3% in the budget). The National Treasury revised down its forecast for GDP growth to 1.4% for 2014 (from 2.7% in the budget), to 2.5% in 2015 (from 3.2%) and 2.8% in 2016 (from 3.5%). Downward revisions to growth forecasts have become persistent in recent years. Meeting the National Development Plan's long-term target of a minimum of 5% annual GDP growth looks difficult and distant. Analysis of the MTBPS and the outlook for the public finances will form an important part of Fitch's next review of South Africa's sovereign ratings on Friday 12 December. Our Negative Outlook and 'BBB' rating for South Africa recognises the growth and fiscal consolidation challenges the country faces, while acknowledging the economy's credit strengths and shock absorbing capacity through a floating exchange rate, strong banking system and financing flexibility afforded by a high share of local currency debt with long maturity. Contact: Ed Parker Managing Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1176 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: South Africa here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.