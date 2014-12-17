(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Credit fundamentals for
southern European
banks should stabilise in 2015, supported by improving economic
prospects, Fitch
Ratings says. This means that most banking systems in the region
have stable
sector outlooks. But asset quality remains vulnerable and
managing down
non-performing loans will be a challenge across most of the
region. However, the
rating outlook for Spain, Italy and Portugal is negative because
of weakening
sovereign support.
The operating environment for banks in most countries in
southern Europe has
modestly improved. Our 2015 real GDP growth forecast is higher
now than a year
ago, except for Italy. We have also upgraded Spain and Greece's
sovereign
ratings by one notch and revised Italy's Outlook from Negative
to Stable and
Portugal and Cyprus's from Negative to Positive since December
2013.
The economic turnaround is feeding through to asset quality.
Spain has already
started to reverse deteriorating trends in non-performing loans.
We expect
non-performing loan ratios to level off in much of the rest of
the region in
2015, helped by the slower pace of new problem loan formation,
enhanced
recoveries and slowing loan deleveraging. Nevertheless, the
large stock of
non-performing loans means that material improvements in asset
quality are
likely to take time to materialise, leaving southern European
banks vulnerable
to asset shocks if the economy turns.
Earnings in 2015 should benefit from lower funding costs,
supported by low
deposit rates and more competitive access to capital markets.
Lower loan
impairment charges and progress with restructuring should also
improve net
income. But profitability will remain relatively weak for most
banks due to
subdued lending volumes, low interest rates and likely reduced
carry trade
revenues at some banks.
Many banks in the region prioritised capital strengthening in
2014, ahead of the
ECB's comprehensive assessment. But despite a relatively good
outcome from the
assessment (mainly with the exception of a number of mid-sized
Italian banks),
large amounts of unreserved impaired assets leave capital ratios
under pressure.
We expect a continued focus on reinforcing loss-absorbing
buffers in 2015.
Of the Fitch-rated financial institutions in Spain, Italy,
Portugal Greece,
Cyprus, Andorra and Malta, 49% are on Negative Outlook. But the
picture varies
by country, with most Italian and Portuguese banks on Negative
Outlook, while
Greece, Malta and Andorra have more Stable Outlooks. In Spain,
seven of the 18
rated banking groups have Negative Outlooks.
For more details on our expectations for southern European banks
in the coming
year, see "2015 Outlook: Southern European Banks", at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Southern
European Banks
here
