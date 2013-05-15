(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that of the 19 bank
downgrades
globally in Q113, all but two were linked to deterioration in
sovereign credit
profiles. Although only three leading Italian banks were
affected by Italy's
downgrade, international repercussions were widespread, with the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of six Intesa/Unicredit subsidiaries in six CEE
countries being
downgraded.
Banks in developed European countries, struggling with weak
economic growth, the
eurozone crisis and other pressures, continue to face the most
challenges.
Around 44% of total European developed markets (DM) ratings have
a Negative
Outlook or are on Rating Watch Negative and a high 58% of global
downgrades in
Q113 took place in European DM. Prospects for an upgrade look
remote, with no
Positive Outlooks for three consecutive quarters.
Globally, 75% of bank IDRs have a Stable Outlook, but this masks
a split between
the more stable emerging markets (EM) and continued pressure in
DM. Negative
rating actions continue to outweigh positive actions (55% of all
Q113 rating
actions were negative). This has been the dominant trend -
barring a few
exceptions - for the past four years.
Ratings in Asia-Pacific were strong in Q113, across both DM and
EM. The region
accounted for roughly half of the 15 global upgrades during the
quarter.
Stability prevails, with the region displaying the highest
proportion of Stable
Outlooks globally.
Ratings continue to cluster at the 'BBB' level, with around 34%
of all ratings
in this category, split roughly equally between DM and EM.
Globally, two-thirds
of banks are assigned investment-grade ratings, with only 7% in
the top two
rating categories.
Further details of quarterly global bank ratings are in the
Special Report
'Global Bank Rating Trends Q113', available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
