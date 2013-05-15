(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Quarterly Bank Rating Trends Q113 here LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that of the 19 bank downgrades globally in Q113, all but two were linked to deterioration in sovereign credit profiles. Although only three leading Italian banks were affected by Italy's downgrade, international repercussions were widespread, with the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of six Intesa/Unicredit subsidiaries in six CEE countries being downgraded. Banks in developed European countries, struggling with weak economic growth, the eurozone crisis and other pressures, continue to face the most challenges. Around 44% of total European developed markets (DM) ratings have a Negative Outlook or are on Rating Watch Negative and a high 58% of global downgrades in Q113 took place in European DM. Prospects for an upgrade look remote, with no Positive Outlooks for three consecutive quarters. Globally, 75% of bank IDRs have a Stable Outlook, but this masks a split between the more stable emerging markets (EM) and continued pressure in DM. Negative rating actions continue to outweigh positive actions (55% of all Q113 rating actions were negative). This has been the dominant trend - barring a few exceptions - for the past four years. Ratings in Asia-Pacific were strong in Q113, across both DM and EM. The region accounted for roughly half of the 15 global upgrades during the quarter. Stability prevails, with the region displaying the highest proportion of Stable Outlooks globally. Ratings continue to cluster at the 'BBB' level, with around 34% of all ratings in this category, split roughly equally between DM and EM. Globally, two-thirds of banks are assigned investment-grade ratings, with only 7% in the top two rating categories. Further details of quarterly global bank ratings are in the Special Report 'Global Bank Rating Trends Q113', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.