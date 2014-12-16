(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) The outlook for sovereign
creditworthiness
in 2015 is broadly stable, notwithstanding the myriad challenges
facing the
global economy, says Fitch Ratings in its 2015 Outlook:
Sovereigns report,
published today. Positive and Negative Outlooks on global
sovereign ratings are
more evenly balanced than they were at end-2013, when there were
twice as many
Negative as Positive Outlooks. Negative Outlooks are now
concentrated in
emerging markets, and partly reflect the risks posed by lower
oil prices and
the prospect of higher US interest rates. Outlooks in the
eurozone are largely
Stable, although risks remain.
Global growth will pick up some pace in 2015, but Fitch's view
on the economic
outlook has weakened since September, and risks remain skewed to
the downside.
The uptick in growth will be driven by a buoyant US economy. The
eurozone will
eke out improved but still weak growth in 2015. Japan will also
grow slightly
faster. Emerging markets growth will be little changed from
2014. Among the
bigger economies, we expect China to slow, Russia to enter
recession and Brazil
to post a sluggish recovery.
The balance of Outlooks in the eurozone points to a mild
improvement in credit
quality. Crisis-hit eurozone countries have started to recover
and rebalance.
However, slow nominal GDP growth and fiscal budget deficits will
make it hard to
reduce public debt/GDP, posing risks to ratings. Fitch's base
case is that a
sovereign bond QE programme is looking increasingly likely
absent an unexpected
pick-up in growth and inflation in early 2015.. Elections in
2015 pose risks to
the policy direction in Spain, Portugal and Greece.
Emerging markets, especially those dependent on commodities
exports, will have a
harder time improving fundamentals sufficiently to justify
upgrades, and some
ratings could be at risk of downgrades. In view of the steep
fall in oil prices
since mid-2014, lower-rated emerging-market oil exporters such
as Venezuela,
Nigeria and Bahrain are particularly exposed. More highly rated
oil exporters
have buffers and can afford countercyclical policy. Conversely,
lower oil prices
will benefit consumption in developed markets, hold down
headline inflation, and
ease external pressures in large energy importers such as Turkey
and India.
There are other exceptions in emerging markets, where reform has
boosted growth
or lowered vulnerability to crises.
The US economy is recovering, adding to global demand but
bringing closer the
first rise in interest rates and leading to a strengthening
dollar. With
inflation below target, Fitch expects a gradual tightening
starting in mid-2015,
with the target Fed Funds rate reaching 2% by end-2016. A
quicker or steeper
pace of tightening would affect those emerging markets that
depend most heavily
on portfolio capital to finance current account deficits and
those where the
government or private sector are prolific external borrowers.
China is entering a period of structural adjustment after years
of
investment-fuelled growth. This will manifest itself in slower
real GDP growth
in both China and its trading partners, including exporters of
non-oil
commodities in emerging markets. The resolution of the economy's
debt problem
will be crucial in determining the path for the ratings. A
sufficiently large
migration of debt onto the sovereign balance sheet from the
broader economy
could trigger a move.
In the majority of cases, Fitch sees rises in government debt,
or an inability
to put public debt on a sustainable path, as the biggest risks
to ratings.
Idiosyncratic factors dominate in the case of countries such as
Russia and
Ukraine.
