Fitch Ratings says in its 2014 Outlook report for the Italian insurance sector that eurozone sovereign risk continues to negatively affect Italian insurers given the significant amounts of government and corporate debt held in their investment portfolios.

This is explained by the need to match Italian life liabilities with Italian bonds yielding more than the average guaranteed return and to minimise the risk of lapses. Fitch currently rates Italy at Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', with a Negative Outlook. The eurozone risk is the main factor behind Fitch's negative rating outlook for the sector.

Non-life insurers' credit fundamentals have improved dramatically since the lows in 2010. A sharp rise in motor tariffs and a fall in claims frequency have been the main drivers of this strengthening. However, Fitch expects a marginal deterioration in technical profitability in 2014 as pricing conditions deteriorate and claims frequency increases as a result of slightly more buoyant economic activity.

Life sales and profitability remain volatile. Fitch believes that life premiums are likely to continue to grow in 2014, albeit at a slower pace than in 2013 (low single digit percent), as insurers respond to demand for guarantees and protection. In addition, volatility in the market value of Italian bonds creates volatility in reported profits and new business values because a significant proportion of changes in bond values flow through into reported profit. This trend is likely to continue while the eurozone crisis persists.

