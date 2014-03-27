(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Support For Banks:
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
European Union
and US banks are most affected, among banks globally, by
weakening sovereign
support. Under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
and the US's
Orderly Liquidation Authority, extraordinary support for senior
creditors is
becoming less likely.
In the report outlining Fitch's expectations for the evolution
of sovereign
support for banks globally, the agency says the Issuer Default
Ratings of
around 65 banks, which are driven by their Support Rating
Floors, are likely to
be affected.
Fitch has taken a number of rating actions, which are outlined
in rating action
commentaries including "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Banks to
Negative on
Weakening Support," "Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks;
Downward Revisions
Likely for Most due to Weakening Support", "Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU
State-Sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening Support," "Fitch
Affirms Support
Rating Floors of 5 HK Banks, Downward Revisions Likely," "Fitch
Affirms Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors for BNY Mellon, State Street
and Wells Fargo"
and "Fitch Affirms Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for
Large Canadian
Banks," dated 26 March 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
The report, "Sovereign Support for Banks - Rating Path
Expectations", is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30, North Colonnade,
London
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
