Fitch Ratings has placed Australia-based SP Ausnet's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

At the same time Singapore Power Limited's (SP) and SP Power Assets' (SPPA) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A+' have been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

The rating actions follow the announcement that SP will sell a 19.9% stake in SP Ausnet to State Grid International Development Limited (SGID), a wholly owned subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable) for AUSD824m.

SGID has also agreed with SP to purchase 60% of SPI (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd (SPIA), SP's wholly owned subsidiary, which has SP's Australian infrastructure and energy assets other than SP Ausnet.

A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release. The RWN on SP Ausnet's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the ratings are likely to be downgraded to their standalone rating of 'BBB+' once the transaction is complete, unless there is strong evidence to indicate sufficient future support from SP and its new shareholder SGID. The sale will reduce SP's stake in SP Ausnet to 31.1% from 51%.

Fitch currently applies a single-notch uplift to SP Ausnet's standalone credit profile of 'BBB+' due to its operational and strategic linkages with its parent, which Fitch views as moderate. SP Ausnet accounted for 35% of SP's consolidated EBITDA for the financial year ended 31 March 2012 (FY12). Fitch will resolve the RWN upon the completion of the transaction, which is subject to various approvals and pre-conditions.

The RWP on SP's and SPPA's ratings reflects potential improvement in SP's financial profile should the two transactions lead to a reduction in the consolidated debt of SP using the cash proceeds from the sale of shares of SPAusnet and SPIA, and any material reduction in the inter-company loan to SPIA from SP of around AUD5bn at end-2012. SP has not disclosed any information on the potential proceeds from the sale of shares of SPIA or its intended use of proceeds from the two transactions.

SP's ratings are currently constrained by its high debt and leverage (funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 4.9x at end-2012); hence, a sustained reduction in its overall debt and leverage would be credit-positive despite the contribution from its Australian businesses materially reducing with the sale of shares. The RWP will be resolved once the proposed transaction closes and SP provides clarity on the use of proceeds and any changes to overall group debt levels and debt structure.

SP's ratings benefit from a two-notch uplift from its standalone rating, to reflect strong support from its parent, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd (Temasek) and ultimately the Republic of Singapore (AAA/Stable/F1+). This in turn reflects the importance of SP's electricity and gas network assets in Singapore as well as the tangible financial support extended to it by the government in the past. The ratings of SPPA, which owns and operates the electricity transmission and distribution assets in Singapore, are constrained by SP's credit profile (which is weaker than SPPA's), as there is no ring-fencing mechanism around SPPA, and given the strong strategic and operational ties between SPPA and SP.

The ratings actions are:

SP AusNet: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A-' on RWN

SPI PowerNet Pty Ltd: Long-Term IDR of 'A-' on RWN

SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A-' on RWN; senior unsecured rating of 'A' on RWN

SPI Australia Holdings (Partnership) Limited Partnership: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A-' on RWN; senior unsecured rating of 'A' on RWN

SPI Electricity Pty Ltd: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A-' on RWN; senior unsecured rating of 'A' on RWN

SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd: senior unsecured rating of 'A' on RWN

SP Ausnet's borrowings benefit from cross-guarantees by the principal asset-owning companies within the group. Hence, the agency also applies the IDR of SP Ausnet to the group companies listed above.

Singapore Power Limited:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR of 'A+' on RWP

Short-Term IDR of 'F1' on RWP

Long-term foreign currency unsecured ratings of 'A+' on RWP

SP Power Assets:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs of 'A+' on RWP

Short-Term IDR of 'F1' on RWP