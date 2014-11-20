(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) The balance between quantity
and quality of
collateral would be key to the ratings impact of possible
changes to Spain's
covered bonds framework, Fitch Ratings says. A more restrictive
cover pool
definition would reduce overcollateralisation (OC) and could
lead to lower
ratings. If sufficient OC were maintained, other contemplated
changes,
particularly to liquidity provisions, could be positive for
ratings.
A government consultation paper discussing how Spain's covered
bond regulatory
framework might be brought into line with best practices
recommended by the
European Bank Authority asks, among other questions, whether two
new asset
categories, "selected assets" and "eligible but non-selected
assets", should be
created. Enabling issuers to select cover assets would be a
radical change in
Spain, where at present an issuer's entire mortgage book, both
eligible and
non-eligible, and including weaker-quality commercial and real
estate developer
loans, secures its outstanding cedulas hipotecarias (CH).
Higher expected loss rates for pools with a high proportion of
commercial and
developer mortgages increase the breakeven OC for a given
rating, as a larger
amount of collateral offsets the stresses applied by the agency.
A more
selective, granular, residential mortgages-only cover pool could
result in lower
breakeven OC ratios to support the same rating, because a more
stringent
definition of collateral could help reduce stressed expected
losses on the
mortgage portfolios.
But smaller cover pools will have a negative ratings impact if
the OC delivers
lower recovery expectations on CH assumed to be in default. Our
analysis
suggests that if OC dropped to the legal minimum requirement of
25%, it would
not deliver recoveries corresponding to the current ratings of
CH programmes,
even if collateral were only composed of prime, granular
residential assets.
Spanish mortgage covered bond ratings would therefore be likely
to be downgraded
by at least one notch.
Where the risks associated with lower OC did not materialise,
other, positive
changes suggested in the consultation could be more significant.
In particular,
the consultation considers various liquidity buffers and an
increased, mandatory
percentage of liquid assets. This would be an improvement on the
current
voluntary liquidity provisions, which are not used, exposing
Spanish programmes
to maturity mismatches reflected by a full discontinuity or very
high
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) risk assessment.
Liquidity provision could make higher ratings achievable if it
matched interest
and principal long enough for an administrator to refinance
cover pool assets to
meet future payments. While there would still be a very high
liquidity risk,
equivalent to a D-Cap of 1, for a one-year protection period
(which we think
sufficient to partially liquidate a residential mortgage
portfolio under
stressed conditions in most established markets), one-year
coverage of interest
and principal payment could translate into a one-notch increase
in CH ratings
(assuming the sovereign remains in the 'BBB' category).
Comments on the consultation are due by 24 November . Our full
response, "Fitch:
Potential Development in Cedulas Framework", published today, is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Carlos Masip
Director
Structured Credit
+34 91 702 5773
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Plaza de Colon 2
Torre II, Planta 5
Madrid, 280046, Spain
Alvaro Utrera
Associate Director
Structured Finance
+34 91 702 5775
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez,
Barcelona, Tel: +34 93
323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
