March 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Revaluing properties securing loans serving as
collateral for Spanish mortgage covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias or CH) would
boost transparency in cover pool analysis, which would be positive for
investors, Fitch Ratings says. If property revaluations were mandatory for all
mortgage loans, we estimate that Spanish banks would have to amortise between
EUR30bn-EUR40bn of CH, equivalent to approximately 10% of the total amount
outstanding.
Given the distress in the Spanish property market, which has seen the Spanish
house price index fall by around 30% to 35% since the onset of the Spanish
crisis in 2008, mandatory property revaluations would push typical current
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios up and therefore shrink the size of the eligible
cover pools (those with CLTV lower than 80% and 60% for residential and
commercial mortgages). In turn, smaller eligible cover pools would force CH
amortisation to comply with the minimum 25% overcollateralisation ratio
established by law.
At present, revaluations are voluntary, and most Spanish lenders do not update
property values once the mortgage is granted.
Our CH amortisation estimate is derived from Ministry of Development house price
data and assumes all property valuations Fitch receives are original valuations.
Evidence of the practical impact of revaluations comes from CaixaBank, S.A. and
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)'s recent experience. These two banks
have conducted widespread property revaluations which triggered reductions of
their eligible cover pools of EUR20bn and EUR6.7bn respectively. In the same
quarter, CaixaBank amortised EUR13.5bn and BBVA amortised EUR5.4bn of CH,
approximately three-quarters of the amortisation was from retained CHs while the
rest was already scheduled.
However, because larger Spanish banks have tended to maximise CH issuance, the
impact on these two institutions may be greater than on smaller lenders, since
the amortisation requirement would reflect the size of any cushion above the
legal minimum, as well as the quality of the collateral and the timing of any
revaluation exercise.
While the agency's EUR30-40bn CH amortisation estimate is material for the
banking system, we think it is manageable as most Spanish banks have significant
volumes of retained CHs which could be unwound if needed. These retained CH were
issued but not placed with the market as a contingency plan in order to ensure
access to central bank liquidity if needed.
For further details of our analysis of the potential impact of property
revaluations on CH issuers, see our performance report "Multi-Issuer Cedulas
Hipotecarias OC Tracker", which is available at www.fitchratings.com.