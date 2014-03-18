(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 18

Measures announced by the Spanish government to facilitate debt refinancing and restructuring agreements may affect the recovery expectations and cash flows of SME CLO securitisations and mortgage cover pools, Fitch Ratings says. The reforms may make SME funding scarcer or more expensive.

The initiative eases the process by which refinancing and restructuring agreements between companies and bank creditors are formalised ahead of any insolvency proceedings. It requires the SME business to be viable after the restructuring and that the terms are accepted by at least 51% of financial creditors. These alternatives are not possible on debt to commercial creditors or on public sector obligations. The reform was enacted in Royal Decree 4/2014, dated 7 March 2014.

We believe this reform may provide incentives for highly leveraged companies to pursue and formalise restructuring plans that would not be possible or as easy otherwise. This may mean that traditional defaults caused by failure to pay are replaced by restricted defaults caused by restructurings, but we think these restructurings are broadly captured within our default forecasts, which are linked to arrears over 90 days.

We also consider the possibility that refinancing and restructuring will add uncertainty to cash flows and recovery expectations on corporate and SME loans, as the original repayment terms can change. Maturity extensions up to 10 years, payment-in-kind arrangements, principal haircuts and debt-into-equity conversions can be introduced if at least 75% of all financial creditors agree, while shorter maturity extensions of up to five years are possible when 60% of all financial creditors agree. These measures can also be extended to secured positions, although this is conditional on higher acceptance thresholds of 80% and 65% of all secured creditors, respectively.

We expect the recovery effects to be more pronounced on real estate secured loans, which typically carry higher recovery expectations than unsecured claims, which are close to 30% in our base case scenario.

Ultimately, this reform may result in scarcer or more expensive SME lending for the entire SME sector, not just impaired companies. Lenders may increase pricing on new loans to account for the added uncertainty they would face if they found themselves minority creditors forced to accept a restructuring or refinancing plan they have voted against.

We will monitor evidence of the decree's practical implication as it becomes available, to ensure our default and recovery expectations remain in line with market practice.