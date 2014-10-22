(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish & Italian Medium-Sized
Banks
here
LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Prospects for Spanish medium-sized
banks have
improved on aggregate, while the outlook for their Italian
counterparts remains
challenging, reflecting differences in credit risk trends,
profitability and the
domestic economy, says Fitch Ratings. But high levels of
unreserved problem
loans relative to capital leave them all exposed to downside
risks. Some of
these banks could be vulnerable in the ECB's forthcoming
comprehensive
assessment.
Both groups of banks have been heavily restructuring and
downsizing their
balance sheets in the past three years. But recent rating
actions highlight the
opposite trends in their standalone creditworthiness. We
upgraded the Viability
Ratings (VRs) of three of the six rated Spanish banks; an
Outlook was revised to
Positive and a Rating Watch Negative was removed. We downgraded
the VRs of three
of the eight rated Italian banks and Negative Outlooks remain
dominant.
Spanish banks have improved capital, particularly those in
receipt of state aid,
and made good progress with restructuring. There are also signs
that asset
quality is stabilising in Spain. We expect Spanish banks'
impaired loan ratios
to peak during 2H14 and start to turn the corner as new impaired
loans are
slowing.
Italian medium-sized banks have also strengthened capital, but
not sufficiently
to offset further asset quality weakness, while structurally low
profits persist
in their core operations. Problem loans are unlikely to peak
soon in Italy,
without significant disposals. Impaired loans are at record
highs and are likely
to rise further as the economy continues to contract, although
at a slowing
pace.
The Italian economy shrank again in 1H14 after one of the
sharpest recessions
among the eurozone countries. We forecast GDP to contract
marginally in 2014 and
to expand only modestly in 2015. In contrast, Spain's economy is
beginning to
recover after a prolonged recession and we forecast GDP to
consolidate its
growth in 2015. Better economic prospects should temper Spanish
banks' asset
quality deterioration. Nevertheless, the economy is still weak,
despite the fact
that GDP growth has resumed.
Profitability is weak in banks in both countries, largely as
loan impairment
charges remain high and low interest rates have compressed
margins, although
improved market sentiment has helped to lower funding costs in
2014. Better cost
efficiency makes Spanish banks' operating performance moderately
better. The
difficulties Italian banks face in turning structural
profitability around may
spark further domestic consolidation among the medium-sized
sector.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8405
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.