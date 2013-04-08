(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Progress in reforming the Spanish banking sector is
good but there are a number of remaining issues that will influence the success,
or failure, of the exercise, Fitch Ratings says. With a five-year timeline for
restructuring the recently recapitalised banks, work remains. We are negative on
the overall outlook for the Spanish banking sector.
Banks that received state aid have to substantially reduce their businesses to
bolster their solvency, liquidity and long-term viability. After transferring
selected assets to Spain's bad bank, SAREB, thousands of branches are being
closed and staff made redundant so these banks can focus on retail and SME
lending in their core regions.
Some of the sector's capital needs will be covered by bailing-in subordinated
debt and preference share investors. We estimate around EUR13bn of capital will
be generated through these measures, although in some cases investors may be
given shares or other debt in return. The subordinated liability exercises have
been delayed slightly, complicated by potential mis-selling to retail investors.
We estimate that up to 20% of outstanding hybrid instruments could be affected
by conduct allegations, with this percentage varying from bank to bank. This
will result in additional capital having to be injected.
We are pessimistic about asset quality and our ratings incorporate an assumption
that non-performing loans will increase this year as problems spread to SME
loans and residential mortgages that have so far held up relatively well. Loan
provisions are likely to remain high in 2013, although probably not at 2012
levels when provisions were frontloaded as part of the banking reforms. But with
SAREB actively managing down a substantial real-estate portfolio over the next
15 years, there could be knock-on effects for the asset quality of
non-recapitalised banks.
High loan impairment charges will put pressure on profitability, which will also
continue to be affected by low interest rates, subdued business activity in the
recession and banks' commitment to deleveraging. This could exert downward
pressure on the Viability Ratings (VR) of some banks not in receipt of state
aid, especially those more exposed to the domestic market.
We expect to review soon the 'f' Viability Ratings of the banks in receipt of
state aid to capture the benefit of the recapitalisation and transfer of
real-estate assets to SAREB. The extent of likely VR upgrades will be influenced
by restructuring challenges, at least until the banks establish a track record,
and post-recapitalisation financial and liquidity profiles as well as banks'
revised business plans.
The sector's restructuring efforts are likely to fuel the higher level of
consolidation seen since the reforms started last year. We expect the M&A trend
to continue for the rest of 2013. Together with the mandatory downsizing of
recapitalised banks and cost optimisation by healthier banks, this should take
further excess capacity out of the system and in time, contribute to sustained
profitability.
Support dynamics are in flux, as highlighted by the EU's Banking Union and bank
resolution initiatives and in the aftermath of the Cypriot banking crisis, which
saw the bail-in of senior creditors and uninsured depositors at two banks. This
may eventually affect the Spanish banks' Support Rating Floors and Support
Ratings. In its analysis, Fitch will explore these themes and assess a number of
factors, including the banks' franchises post restructuring and how this may
impact their systemic importance and, the authorities' propensity to support an
entity that has already received state assistance.
For more information on the sector, see our report Spanish Bank Restructuring
Largely on Track, published today on www.fitchratings.com.